Locus Releases New Chemical Inventory App to Promote Safety and Resource Optimization

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the sustainability and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) compliance software leader, today released Locus Chemical Inventory, a SaaS application for the enterprise-wide, cradle-to-grave tracking of all chemicals present in manufacturing, operations, and waste byproducts. The configurable application, which includes an expandable library of over 20,000 substances and CAS numbers, seamlessly integrates with other Locus apps for air permitting, GHG tracking, waste management, and industrial wastewater, simplifying compliance with TRI, EPCRA Tier II, TSCA, CAA, CWA, EU REACH, EU RoHS, and OSHA HazCom.

The Locus Chemical Inventory app manages comprehensive profiles and monitors inventories across all sites, updating chemical levels as they are received, used, relocated, or disposed. All TRI release data is also logged by the Locus app, including the material, release amount, type and location of release, and any related incident report numbers.

“Keeping track of raw materials, cleaning agents, solvents, and waste byproducts is critical for maintaining safety, ensuring regulatory compliance, and running efficient operations,” said Neno Duplan, Founder and CEO of Locus Technologies. “This software enables enterprises to confidently manage potentially hazardous chemicals from acquisition to disposal and across all business units, with a keen focus on safety and resource optimization.”

Locus Chemical Inventory offers KPI dashboards for tracking exceedances, supplies, timelines, and trends spanning all facilities. Built-in templates for EPCRA Tier II and TRI accelerate disclosures, and the software enables users to configure additional formats.

To learn more about Locus Chemical Inventory software and the complete ecosystem of apps for EHS, ESG, and water management, visit www.locustec.com.

About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies pioneered cloud software for EHS compliance, water management and ESG reporting in 1997 and remains the longest serving pure-play SaaS provider in the sector. Organizations ranging from mid-size enterprises to Fortune 100 corporations rely on Locus to manage more than half a billion environmental records worldwide. Locus software manages air, water, waste, energy, emissions, site, and incident data within a configurable platform for risk mitigation and regulatory reporting. With industry-leading methods for data intake, artificial intelligence, queries, validation, tracking, visualization, and tasking, Locus is uniquely suited for the most complex or consequential operations -- where accuracy and credibility cannot be compromised. Locus Technologies is headquartered in Silicon Valley in California. To learn more, visit www.locustec.com.

Media Contact:

Brenda Mahedy

Locus Technologies

media@locustechnologies.net