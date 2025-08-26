Nearly 40% of Canadians Unsure Whether a Diploma or Degree Is Worth the Cost

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly two in five Canadians (39%) are unsure whether a diploma or degree is worth the time, cost, and effort, according to a new national survey commissioned by CourseCompare with Ipsos. Confidence in higher education is strongest in Ontario and Quebec, but skepticism runs higher in Alberta and British Columbia, while more than half of Atlantic Canadians remain uncertain. Generational divides are stark: 46% of Gen Z are unsure about the value of post-secondary education, compared with 54% of Baby Boomers who remain confident.

At the same time, graduates themselves tend to see strong value in higher education. Two-thirds (67%) of university graduates say their education was definitely worth it, while only one in ten (10%) believe it was definitely not worth it. This suggests the perception gap is widest before or during study, not after graduation.

This growing uncertainty underscores the perception gap revealed by CourseCompare’s new Return on Education (ROE) Index , Canada’s first national benchmark ranking diplomas and degrees by how quickly graduates can break even on their education investment. By analyzing tuition, debt, program length, and early career earnings, the Index shows that many programs deliver faster, more measurable returns than Canadians believe.

“Every Canadian deserves to know if their education will pay off,” said Robert Furtado, founder and CEO of CourseCompare. “Understanding the likely return on a diploma or degree is as essential as knowing the interest rate on a mortgage—yet in Canada, that data is still largely out of reach.”

Key findings from the 2025 ROE Index:

CourseCompare analyzed the performance of 20 of Canada’s most popular diplomas and bachelor’s degrees using a weighted formula that compares each program’s return on education (ROE) score against a baseline of 100. Scores above 100 indicate above-average short-term returns, while scores below 100 signal below-average performance.

Hands-on trades and healthcare diplomas lead the nation – Automotive Service Technician (ROE: 132) and Construction Technician (126) represent high earnings, low tuition, and rapid payback. Early Childhood Education (124) and Pharmacy Technician (115) also rank highly, offering quick returns thanks in part to low average debt and short program lengths.

– Automotive Service Technician (ROE: 132) and Construction Technician (126) represent high earnings, low tuition, and rapid payback. Early Childhood Education (124) and Pharmacy Technician (115) also rank highly, offering quick returns thanks in part to low average debt and short program lengths. Top-performing bachelor’s degrees are in high-demand, future-proof fields – Computer Science (128), Nursing (123), and Engineering (119) combine strong job demand, competitive salaries, and breakeven timelines of under four years.

– Computer Science (128), Nursing (123), and Engineering (119) combine strong job demand, competitive salaries, and breakeven timelines of under four years. Several popular programs underperform for short-term ROI – Degrees in Fine Arts (81), Biological Sciences (87), and English (91) have payback periods exceeding seven years.

– Degrees in Fine Arts (81), Biological Sciences (87), and English (91) have payback periods exceeding seven years. Digital diplomas have lost their edge – Web Development (102), Marketing (97), and Graphic Design (84), once considered fast routes to lucrative careers, now deliver average or below-average short-term returns due to market saturation and slowing job growth, at least when it comes to entry-level and early-career roles.

“Unlike the United States, where program-level ROI data is public, Canada still lacks a clear picture of how long it takes graduates to repay their education,” said Furtado. “Debt, tuition, and earnings data exist, but they’re fragmented across provinces. Only the federal government can bring them together—and until it does, students and families will be left guessing.”

Youth unemployment in Canada has reached a nine-year high, with Ontario among the hardest-hit provinces. At the same time, AI and automation could force 14% of employees worldwide to change careers by 2030, while rising tuition, housing, and living costs are extending average student debt repayment timelines to nearly a decade—and even longer for those with higher debt or lower incomes.

Meanwhile, public confidence in higher education is falling amid concerns over affordability and job-market alignment, prompting more Canadians to weigh programs by their financial payback, seek faster paths to stable work, or reskill to boost earning potential.

The full ROE Index—including an interactive tool to explore costs, payback timelines, and rankings by field—is available now at CourseCompare.ca/ROE-Index on CourseCompare’s Career Navigator . Visitors can also browse CourseCompare’s interactive program and course catalogues, connecting directly with admissions teams across Canada in more than 150 in-demand disciplines, from artificial intelligence , computer science , and the skilled trades , to nursing , construction , and early childhood education .

About CourseCompare

CourseCompare is Canada’s marketplace for education, trusted by millions to find top-rated schools and in-demand programs backed by real employment data and verified student reviews. From AI to aviation, healthcare to the trades, and business to the creative industries, CourseCompare connects learners with high-quality training and funding opportunities to prepare them for the future of work.

Since 2018, CourseCompare has helped more than 5 million learners pursue in-demand skills, unlocked over $50 million in scholarships and financial aid, and partnered with more than 100 accredited institutions across Canada.