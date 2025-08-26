FTC Solar Announces 1GW Tracker Agreement with Levona Renewables

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI) (“FTC Solar”), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, and Levona Renewables, (“Levona”) announced today that FTC will be supplying trackers and software for one gigawatt of solar projects for Levona beginning in early 2026.

The first project expected under the agreement, CT Solar One, is a 140-megawatt utility-scale solar facility under development in Snyder, Texas. The project is being built on 478 acres within a 27,000-acre site, and is slated for construction start in early 2026. This project will be followed by CT Solar Two and CT Solar Three, which together will add another approximately 650 megawatts to the overall site development. The projects will utilize FTC Solar’s innovative Pioneer 1P trackers combined with its SunPath performance-enhancing software to capture additional energy yield through optimized terrain-based backtracking and diffuse light optimization.

“FTC Solar has performed like an extension of our team, adding significant value to our development even before delivering a single product to site,” commented Fernando Queiroz, Chief Executive Officer of Levona Renewables. “Leveraging their development backgrounds and tracker expertise, the FTC team has found multiple ways to optimize our site, including for location, layout, row efficiency, and energy yield, while avoiding civil costs. With an easily constructible tracker and a team willing to go above and beyond and support us with everything from engineering support to safe harbor strategy, we found FTC Solar to be the best partner for us on these projects.”

Yann Brant, CEO of FTC Solar added, “We’re very pleased to be selected by Levona to support this landmark development. At FTC Solar, we now have the most robust product offering in our history to support customers, from high-wind, terrain-following, and the largest range of stow in the industry, to performance and yield-enhancing software and attentive customer service. We look forward to supporting Levona and all of our customers in optimizing each individual project site for years to come.”

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

About Levona Renewables

Levona Renewables is a pioneering consulting and engineering firm, driving the global energy transition. With headquarters in Plano, Texas, and a branch in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Levona delivers clean energy projects. The company’s flagship development is a 1.6GW site on 27,000 acres in Snyder, Texas. Clean energy, innovation and global impact start with Levona.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on our current expectations and projections regarding our business, operations and other factors relating thereto. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and as such are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. In addition, this press release contains statements about third parties and their commercial activity. We have not independently verified or confirmed such statements and have instead relied on the veracity of information as provided to us by such third parties related to such statements. You should not rely on our forward-looking statements or statements related to third parties or their commercial activities as predictions of future events, as actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements or statements related to third parties or their commercial activities because of several factors, including those described in more detail above and in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained therein. FTC Solar undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements or statements related to third parties or their commercial activities contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.