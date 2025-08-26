Investor Alert: Johnson Fistel Investigates Innovative Industrial Properties, Integral Ad Science, Manhattan Associates, and Crocs on Behalf of Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state securities laws by certain officers and directors of the following companies: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR), Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS), Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), and Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX).

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Innovative Industrial Properties. You may be able to pursue changes to the company’s corporate governance practices, seek the recovery of funds for the company, and request a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to you. You can join the IIPR investigation by visiting: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/innovative-industrial-properties-inc.



Recently, a shareholder class action lawsuit was filed against the Company alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) IIPR was experiencing significant declines in rent and property-management fees in connection with certain customer leases; (ii) the foregoing would likely impair the Company’s ability to maintain FFO and revenue growth; (iii) accordingly, IIPR’s leasing operations were less profitable than the Company had represented to investors; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Integral Ad Science investors. You may be able to pursue changes to the company’s corporate governance practices, seek the recovery of funds for the company, and request a court-approved incentive award, all at no cost to you. To join the IAS investigation, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/integral-ad-science-holding-corp



Recently, a shareholder class action complaint was filed against the Company alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose (i) that IAS was experiencing a new material trend of increased competitive pricing pressures and that, as a result, IAS had been forced to cut prices to compensate for weakening demand and slowing revenue growth; (ii) that IAS’s pricing function was no longer ‘favorable’ and IAS could not sustain its pricing and drive price increases; (iii) that pricing had become a key differentiator between IAS and its competitor necessary to close major renewals and new deals; (iv) that the risk that competition ‘could result in increased pricing pressure’ or ‘could put pressure on us to change our prices’ had in fact transpired; and (v) as a result, the IAS’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is reviewing potential legal claims on behalf of Manhattan Associates, Inc. shareholders. If you have continuously held MANH shares since before October 22, 2024, you may have legal rights. To participate, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/manhattan-associates-inc-2

Recently, a shareholder class action complaint was filed against the Company alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Manhattan Associates’ forecasting ability for its professional services; notably, the Company was either not truly equipped to deliver “responsible targets” for growth or, otherwise, Manhattan Associates’ services were not equipped to achieve such targets. Finally, the Complaint alleges that such statements absent these material facts caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Manhattan Associates’ securities at artificially inflated prices.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX)

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims against certain officers and directors of Crocs, Inc. If you are a long-term shareholder of CROX stock, you may be eligible to seek compensation and corporate governance changes. To join this action, visit: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/crocs-inc

Recently, a shareholder class action complaint was filed against the Company alleging that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose: (1) the nature and sustainability of HEYDUDE’s revenue growth by concealing that 2022 revenue growth was driven, in large part, by the Company’s efforts to stock third-party wholesalers and retailers following the February 2022 acquisition of HEYDUDE; (2) that as the Company’s retail partners began to destock this excess inventory, waning product demand further negatively impacted the Company’s financial results; and (3) that, as a result, Defendants’ representations about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

