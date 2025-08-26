TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 10.2025

26.08.2025

TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Announcement of Q2 2025 Interim Report

Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q2 2025 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.

We are pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held

Friday, 5. September 2025, at 10am CET.

The Interim Report will be presented by Stephan Plenz, CEO/CFO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.

To register for the investor call, please send an e-mail to fho@tresu.com directed to Financial Manager at TRESU A/S, Finn Holm, no later than 4. September 2025 9am CET.

Stephan plenz

CEO, TRESU

For further details, please contact:

CEO, Stephan Plenz, phone: +45 2194 5480





Attachments:

TRESU Investment Holding AS interim report 2025 Q2

Quarterly reporting – 2025 Q2

Attachments