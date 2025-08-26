Pixalate Releases Q2 2025 LATAM SSP Market Share Rankings for Connected TV (CTV), Mobile Apps, & Web: Google Ad Exchange No. 1 in Mexico on Web (26%), Digital Turbine No. 1 for Apple App Store in Brazil (37%)

According to Pixalate's research, Magnite has the most prominent web SSP market share in Brazil (53%); Digital Turbine is No. 1 in Brazil for Apple App Store apps (37%), while Verve leads in Mexico on Google Play Store apps (17%)

 Pixalate

London, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the leading global platform for ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics, today released the Q2 2025 Latin America (LATAM) Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports for Mexico and Brazil. The reports reveal SSP market share across Connected TV (CTV), mobile apps, and the web.

The report rankings incorporate sellers within the SupplyChain Object (SCO), meaning all sellers involved in the sale of an impression receive market share credit (i.e., in the case of reselling).

In addition to the Mexico and Brazil reports, Pixalate also released SSP market share rankings for the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Ukraine, the Netherlands, Germany, Israel, Japan, Australia, Singapore, and India.

Web SSP Market Share Leaders in LATAM

RankMexicoBrazil
1Google Ad Exchange (26%)Magnite (53%)
2Magnite (18%)Equativ (22%)
3Seedtag (15%)Google Ad Exchange (17%)

Mobile App SSP Market Share Leaders in LATAM

Apple App Store

RankMexicoBrazil
1Unity Technologies (36%)Digital Turbine (37%)
2Powerengine Pte.Limited (30%)LoopMe (21%)
3Verve (21%)Verve (17%)

Google Play Store

RankMexicoBrazil
1Verve (17%)Google Ad Exchange (25%)
2Powerengine Pte.Limited (12%)Verve (13%)
3Algorix (9%)InMobi (12%)

CTV SSP Market Share Leaders in LATAM

Roku

RankMexico
1Google Ad Exchange (25%)
2OpenX (23%)
3Verve (22%)

Samsung Smart TV

RankMexico
1Magnite (27%)
2Sovrn (21%)
3Google Ad Exchange (15%)

To compile the research in this series, Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 500 million CTV impressions across 4,600+ Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV Store apps, over 6+ billion mobile impressions across over 300,000+ apps from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store (including apps deemed delisted by Pixalate), and approx 2 billion impressions on desktop and mobile web traffic in June 2025 to reveal the regional ranking of SSPs for open programmatic ads sold.


Download the SSP Market Share Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global platform specializing in privacy compliance, ad fraud prevention, and digital ad supply chain data intelligence. Founded in 2012, Pixalate is trusted by regulators, data researchers, advertisers, publishers, ad tech platforms, and financial analysts across the Connected TV (CTV), mobile app, and website ecosystems. Pixalate is accredited by the MRC for the detection and filtration of Sophisticated Invalid Traffic (SIVT). pixalate.com

Disclaimer
The content of this press release, and the Q2 2025 Supply-Side Platform (SSP) Market Share Reports, reflect Pixalate’s opinions with respect to the factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Any data shared is grounded in Pixalate’s proprietary technology and analytics, which Pixalate is continuously evaluating and updating. Any references to outside sources should not be construed as endorsements. Pixalate’s opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to the time period studied.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
