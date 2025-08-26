RSA America Partners with IGA to Deliver Game-Changing Technology to Independent Grocers Nationwide

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA America , a leading digital transformation and innovative retail technology partner for grocers, today announced a strategic partnership with the Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA). Through this collaboration, IGA retailers will gain complete access to RSA America’s advanced suite of marketing and technology platforms featuring loyalty, digital promotions, eCommerce, analytics, and retail media. These tools are designed to boost sales, improve margins, and simplify operations without the need for costly hardware or complex installations.

This partnership marks a significant leap forward for independent grocers looking to compete with national chains through smart, scalable, and affordable technology. RSA America’s platform includes AI-powered tools like AutoPilotai for advanced analytics and BrandAiQ for enhanced digital content and promotions with CPG brands. All the applications can be deployed in-market within 12-16 weeks, with a proven track record of delivering strong ROI and measurable business impact.

“At our core, the Independent Grocers Alliance is committed to providing independent grocers with the tools, resources, and partnerships to help them thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape,” IGA VP Brand Development Michael La Kier said. “We’re pleased to introduce RSA America as a new partner in that mission, as they bring a similar commitment to serve independent grocers with their decade plus of experience supporting retailers with data-informed, customer marketing solutions. The addition of RSA complements the strong network of partners we already work with and reflects our ongoing effort to broaden the support available to store owners to drive success across our industry.”

RSA America CEO Ravi Achanta echoed that sentiment, adding, “Our mission has always been to empower local grocers with the same technology that big-box retailers use, but without the heavy cost or complexity. By teaming up with IGA, we’re taking that mission to a national scale, helping independent retailers future-proof their businesses and deepen customer relationships with every transaction.”

“Technology adoption is no longer optional,” added Achanta. “This partnership with IGA means thousands of independent retailers now have a clear, supported path to driving growth with proven and essential digital tools.”

About RSA America

Founded in 2014, RSA America has emerged as a leading provider of revolutionary retail technology, offering a seamless platform tailored for independent grocers and brands. With a strong presence across 42+ US states and managing $20 billion in annual transactions, RSA America empowers independent grocers to compete with the national chains. The core of RSA's success resides in its cutting-edge enterprise technology and is fueled by real-time data powered by AI/ML technologies. Our system delivers a seamless implementation of a dynamic loyalty reward program - growing the shopper base and driving substantial bottom-line growth. For more information about RSA America and its game-changing solutions, please visit www.rsaamerica.com .

About IGA

The Independent Grocers Alliance (IGA) was founded in 1926, bringing together independent grocers across the United States to ensure that the trusted, family-owned local grocery store remained strong in the face of growing chain competition. IGA is the world’s largest voluntary supermarket network with aggregate worldwide retail sales of over $43 billion per year. The Alliance includes more than 7,500 stores globally, with operations in 46 of the United States and over 25 countries.

