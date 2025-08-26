ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Unlocking Hidden Wealth, Turning Environmental Liabilities into Sustainable Growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

In one of South America’s most prolific gold belts, centuries of mining have left behind massive tailings piles, discarded material that, despite being overlooked for generations, still contains significant quantities of gold and silver. These legacy remnants represent both an environmental challenge and an untapped resource, as modern recovery techniques reveal just how much value remains locked within them.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is at the forefront of addressing this opportunity in Colombia, where its newly announced, fully permitted joint venture in Bolívar highlights how advanced processing technology can transform mine waste into scalable, high-margin production. By mining responsibly, ESGold is not only unlocking hidden wealth but also turning environmental liabilities into sustainable growth.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold’s flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

