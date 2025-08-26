Gaia To Attend Three Investor Conferences This September

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) – the world's largest streaming and community platform dedicated to, personal transformation, health, wellness, and spirituality – will participate in the following upcoming investor events:

2025 Annual Gateway Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Location: San Francisco, California

8th Annual Lake Street BIG8 Conference

Date: Thursday, September 11, 2025

Location: New York City, New York

Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 17th – Thursday, September 18th, 2025

Location: Virtual

For additional information about the events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Gaia, please contact GAIA@gateway-grp.com.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes over 10,000 titles, over 88% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .

Company Contact:

Ned Preston

Chief Financial Officer

Gaia, Inc.

Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Cody Slach

(949) 574-3860

GAIA@gateway-grp.com