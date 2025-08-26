Odyssey Health, Inc. to Advance Development of its Save A Life Choking Rescue Device

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY) (the “Company” or “Odyssey”), a technology and asset acquisition company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products is pleased to provide the following update on the development of its Save A Life (“SAL”) choking rescue device. Odyssey has created a prototype device and now plans to continue the advancement of the product with the ultimate goal of filing a submission to the FDA for the life-saving choking rescue device.

The Save a Life anti-choking device is a patented, safe, and easy to use vacuum device for removing a lodged mass or bolus from the throat of a choking victim. The device includes a pump for creating a vacuum chamber which is connected seamlessly with a replaceable/disposable mouthpiece. In an emergency SAL may be easily inserted into the victim’s mouth which depresses the tongue providing a clear, trauma-free application. By pressing a button on the device, the device will deliver the appropriate amount of instantaneous vacuum to dislodge the mass or bolus in the throat without harm or damage to the victim. The application is instantly effective as the device is operational and effective in a matter of seconds.

“We plan to advance the development of our Save A Life choking rescue device with our eyes on an FDA submission in 2026,” commented Odyssey President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Redmond. With approximately 5,000 choking deaths annually in the US in 95% homes, and over 100,000 emergency room visits per year; the problem requires an easy to use, rapid response device.”

About Odyssey Health, Inc.

Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTCQB: ODYY) is a technology company with a focus in the area of life saving medical solutions. Odyssey’s corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions The Company is focused on building and acquiring assets in areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, have a substantial market opportunity.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including appropriate funding for the Company, economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions.

