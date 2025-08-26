DeFi Development Corp. Joins Global Dollar Network, Expanding Access to USDG Stablecoin

BOCA RATON, FL, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) (the “Company” or “DeFi Dev Corp.”), the first US public company with a treasury strategy built to accumulate and compound Solana (“SOL”), today announced it has joined the Global Dollar Network (GDN), the world’s fastest-growing stablecoin network with unmatched economic upside. GDN is powered by the Global Dollar (USDG), a US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos Digital Singapore and Paxos Issuance Europe, that is available on Solana, Ink, and Ethereum. The company will integrate and expand access to USDG.

Unlike traditional stablecoin models, Global Dollar Network’s unique economic framework distributes network revenue to partners based on their contributions, fostering collaboration and incentivizing widespread adoption. USDG is issued and managed by Paxos Digital Singapore, a Major Payments Institution supervised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore, with reserves held in US dollar deposits, short-duration U.S. government securities, and other such equivalents. This ensures USDG maintains 1:1 parity with the US dollar, and consumers can redeem their tokens for fiat at all times.



Through this partnership, DFDV gains direct access to:



API integration and distribution of USDG across its Solana-based ecosystem.





Governance participation via the GDN Network Advisory Committee, enabling DFDV to help shape the future of USDG adoption and strategy.





Incentives tied to USDG custody, minting, and acceptance, designed to reward ecosystem participants that drive real-world usage.

DeFi Development Corp. will leverage this partnership to expand USDG’s availability and utility across Solana, aligning with its mission to accelerate the network’s adoption as the world’s fastest, most efficient blockchain.



“Stablecoins are the connective tissue between traditional finance and decentralized systems,” said Joseph Onorati, CEO of DeFi Development Corp. “Our partnership with Paxos and Global Dollar Network allows DFDV to help lead USDG adoption on Solana, furthering our mission to compound exposure to SOL while integrating compliant, institutional-grade stable value into the ecosystem.”

About DeFi Development Corp.

DeFi Development Corp. (Nasdaq: DFDV) has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve is allocated to SOL. Through this strategy, the Company provides investors with direct economic exposure to SOL, while also actively participating in the growth of the Solana ecosystem. In addition to holding and staking SOL, DeFi Development Corp. operates its own validator infrastructure, generating staking rewards and fees from delegated stake. The Company is also engaged across decentralized finance (DeFi) opportunities and continues to explore innovative ways to support and benefit from Solana’s expanding application layer.

The Company is an AI-powered online platform that connects the commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions, as well as value-add services, to multifamily and commercial property professionals, as the Company connects the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

The Company currently serves more than one million web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders, including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. The Company’s data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”).

About Global Dollar Network

Global Dollar Network is the world’s fastest-growing stablecoin network with unmatched economic upside. Powered by Global Dollar (USDG), a US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Paxos Digital Singapore and Paxos Issuance Europe, Global Dollar Network offers a transparent and equitable economic model that rewards partners for their contributions. Global Dollar Network partners include industry leaders such as Anchorage Digital, Bullish, Kraken, OKX, Paxos, Robinhood, Worldpay and more.

Note: USDG is available on Solana, Ink, and Ethereum.



Investor Contact:

ir@defidevcorp.com

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners

pro-ddc@prosek.com

