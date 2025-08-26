Vantage Corp to Present at the 2025 Gateway Conference on September 3, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time

SINGAPORE, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Corp (NYSE American: VNTG) (“Vantage” or the “Company”), a shipbroking company providing comprehensive services including brokerage, consultancy, and operational support in the tanker market, is confirmed to present at the 2025 Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 3–4 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Vantage Corp's management team is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 3rd at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here. In addition to the presentation, Vantage Corp executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email conference@gateway-grp.com.

About Vantage Corp

Founded in 2012 by five seasoned shipbrokers, Vantage Corp provides comprehensive shipbroking services, including operational support and consultancy services, in the tanker markets, covering clean petroleum products (“CPP”) and petrochemicals, dirty petroleum products (“DPP”), biofuels and vegetable oils. Vantage Corp also has a sales & projects team, a research/strategy team and an IT team. Vantage over the years has emerged as a trusted intermediary and a pivotal ink between oil companies, traders, shipowners, and commercial managers, ensuring smooth logistical flow for cargo deliveries to timely demurrage and claims settlements. Through its 100%-owned subsidiary Vantage (BVI) Corporation, Vantage Corp operates a growing network of regional subsidiaries, including Vantage Shipbrokers Pte Ltd (Singapore) and Vantage Nexus Commercial Brokers Co., L.L.C (UAE). Vantage Corp was listed on the NYSE American on 12 June 2025. For more information, visit https://www.vantageshipbrokers.com/.

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. The conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 75 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs, visit Gateway-Grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", "intend", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "can have", "likely" and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Vantage’s current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Investor Relations

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

VNTG@gateway-grp.com