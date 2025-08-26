CDT Equity Identifies New Biological Target Validating AI-Driven Repurposing Strategy

NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDT Equity Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) (“CDT” or the “Company”) today announces that it has successfully identified a new biological target and novel therapeutic indication for its lead programme, AZD1656 (and its derivatives), following positive data from pre-clinical studies. This affirms the Company’s decision to pursue an artificial intelligence-led drug repurposing strategy for its portfolio.

CDT, in collaboration with Sarborg, has carried out an in-depth analysis of AZD1656, utilizing an algorithmic approach that involves AI-powered disease mapping to identify repurposing opportunities against a database of over 800 diseases signatures. This new approach identified several indications for AZD1656 in therapeutic areas previously not associated with this asset. With a robust patent portfolio already in place, CDT has initiated several pre-clinical studies to explore the potential of AZD1656 in these untapped therapeutic areas.

The results of the first of these pre-clinical studies has verified the findings of the algorithmic approach and validated an exciting new biological target for AZD1656. Given the clinical significance of this target, and the potentially highly valuable commercial pathway this could present, CDT now plans to expand on this positive outcome initiating further pre-clinical studies to fully explore the extent of this new finding.

“Transitioning our operating model to a lean, disease-agnostic model informed by data-driven insights has now proved successful. CDT has identified novel indications for AZD1656 never previously considered, and the positive results seen in the first of our pre-clinical studies has already proven the effectiveness and potential value of this strategy.” Said Dr. Jo Holland, Chief Scientific Officer of CDT, “We are excited to explore this opportunity for AZD1656 further, to progress the asset to a commercial out-licensing opportunity.”

