Streamex Joins TheBlock. to Advance Tokenized Commodities

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are excited to announce our newest member: Streamex, a trailblazer in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization with a focus on commodities. Streamex’s mission is to bridge traditional finance and blockchain by creating transparent, asset-backed solutions that make commodities like gold accessible to everyone.

Strategic Milestone: Merger & Leadership

Streamex recently marked a major step forward through a share exchange merger with BioSig Technologies, making it a wholly owned subsidiary under BioSig’s umbrella. This move elevates Streamex into the ranks of publicly traded leaders in the RWA tokenization space, with a clear roadmap to scale across the $142 trillion global commodities market.

Following the merger:

Henry McPhie, co-founder of Streamex, has taken on the role of CEO and Board Member.

Mitch Williams has joined as Chief Investment Officer (CIO), bringing expertise in finance and tokenization strategy.

Morgan Lekstrom, co-founder, serves as Chairman of the Board.

High-profile advisors, including Frank Giustra (Wheaton Precious Metals, GoldCorp) and Mathew August (U.S. capital markets expert), and Sean Roosen (Osisko Mining, mining and resource development), bring unmatched expertise and networks.

Why Streamex Matters for TheBlock.

Streamex’s entry into TheBlock. ecosystem carries impact well beyond commodities:

Institutional momentum: Their merger and public listing via BioSig sends a strong signal of mainstream adoption in the RWA space.

Shared vision: TheBlock. is committed to bridging Web3 innovation with real-world finance, Streamex’s mission aligns perfectly with this.

Ecosystem collaboration: With expertise in decentralized treasuries and asset-backed token infrastructures, Streamex opens new opportunities for co-building treasury products, DeFi integrations, and educational initiatives.

Regional resonance: Streamex’s global ambitions are matched by growing recognition in MENA markets, aligning with TheBlock.’s role as a bridge for innovation, investment, and policy partnerships across the UAE’s thriving hubs like DMCC, ADGM, and DIFC





Looking Ahead

Together with Streamex, we look forward to building next-generation DeFi models, expanding access to real-world asset channels, and demonstrating how digital finance can securely meet tangible value. Expect exciting updates soon on shared launches, ecosystem partnerships, and community-driven activations.

About Streamex

Streamex is redefining global access to commodity markets by offering gold-backed tokens that are fully verifiable on-chain. The platform eliminates the friction of traditional storage and settlement while enabling fractional ownership starting from as little as one dollar. Every token is backed by physical gold reserves with live public audits ensuring transparency and trust, and its sustainable treasury model reinvests the majority of revenues into acquiring and holding bullion, creating a self-reinforcing ecosystem where growth strengthens the underlying asset. By merging the security of physical gold with the efficiency of blockchain verification, Streamex provides a modern and trustworthy bridge between real-world value and digital finance.

About TheBlock.