BNC Expands Holdings to over 350,000 BNB, Cementing Its Role as the World’s Largest BNB Treasury

New York, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC), today announced another major milestone in its treasury strategy, with total holdings now reaching over 350,000 BNB, an increase of over 150,000 tokens from the initial purchase of 200,000, further solidifying its position as the world’s largest BNB treasury.

This achievement underscores BNC’s conviction in the long-term growth and adoption of the BNB ecosystem. By expanding its holdings to this scale, BNC not only strengthens its balance sheet but also reinforces its commitment to supporting the BNB Chain and driving broader blockchain innovation.

“Reaching over 350,000 BNB in our treasury is a powerful statement about where we see the future heading,” said David Namdar, CEO of BNC. “We believe BNB has proven itself to be a cornerstone of the crypto economy, and BNC is proud to play a role in advancing its global adoption.”

Strategic Positioning

This expansion builds on BNC’s earlier announcement of its BNB accumulation strategy and reflects growing interest from institutional partners and investors worldwide. As the largest dedicated BNB treasury, BNC intends to provide unparalleled exposure to one of the most resilient and widely adopted ecosystems in blockchain.

Looking Ahead

BNC’s mission remains clear: striving to build the most trusted and strategically positioned digital asset treasury. With continued growth and capital deployment, the company plans to further scale its holdings and introduce innovative structures designed to bring lasting value to shareholders and the broader market.

About CEA Industries Inc.

CEA Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: BNC) is a growth-oriented company that has focused on building category-leading businesses in consumer markets, including building and managing the world’s largest corporate treasury of Binance Coin (BNB). BNC offers investors institutional-grade exposure to BNB.

