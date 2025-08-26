Dr. Shai Efrati Honored With 2025 Ellis Island Medal of Honor

THE VILLAGES, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ellis Island Honors Society has recognized Dr. Shai Efrati as a 2025 Ellis Island Medal of Honor recipient, celebrating his pioneering contributions to hyperbaric oxygen therapy and years of service improving the lives of patients and families across the nation.

The medal is presented each year on Ellis Island to a select group of individuals whose accomplishments in their fields and inspired service to the nation are worthy of commendation. The medal has been officially recognized by both Houses of Congress as one of the nation’s most prestigious awards. Its honorees are recorded annually in the official Congressional Record.



A global leader in hyperbaric medicine and Chair of the Medical Advisory Board for Aviv Clinics – one of the world’s most advanced brain research and treatment centers – Dr. Efrati has helped shape a comprehensive, research-based program that combines a specialized hyperbaric oxygen therapy protocol with advanced cognitive training, physical conditioning, and personalized nutrition. His research into treatment for addiction, traumatic brain injury, stroke recovery, PTSD, fibromyalgia, and long COVID is cutting-edge. It has been proven to be life-changing for patients, including veterans.

“At its core, this honor reflects the resilience of patients and families who trust us with their recovery,” said Dr. Shai Efrati. “From veterans living with invisible wounds to individuals rebuilding life after stroke or concussion, our mission is to translate rigorous science into real-world progress.”

Dr. Joseph Maroon – a prominent neurosurgeon, author, and accomplished triathlete – nominated Dr. Efrati for the medal in recognition of his transformative research and patient impact.

“Ellis Island honors those who strengthen America through innovation and service,” said Dr. Joseph Maroon. “Dr. Efrati’s leadership at Aviv Clinics and his decades of research have helped thousands reclaim their lives. He embodies the spirit of this medal.”

Dr. Efrati also founded and directs the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center, one of the world’s largest hyperbaric facilities, and serves on the faculty at Tel Aviv University.

