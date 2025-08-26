Managed DDoS Protection Market Size to Surpass USD 1093.4 Million by 2032, Owing to the Growing Sophistication of Cyberattacks and Cloud Adoption | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Managed DDoS Protection Market was USD 297.8 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1093.4 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.68% over the forecast period of 2025–2032.

Rising Cyber Threats and Digital Transformation Drive Surge in Managed DDoS Protection Demand

The managed DDoS protection market is expanding rapidly, driven by a combination of evolving cyber threats, digital adoption, and regulatory frameworks. As enterprises accelerate digital transformation, the demand for uninterrupted connectivity and secure online experiences has surged. This has made the availability of managed DDoS protection solutions a business-critical priority. Managed solutions provide organizations with the ability to offload the burden of cyber defense, offering benefits such as real-time mitigation, scalability, and 24/7 monitoring that in-house teams often cannot sustain.





In the United States, the market is thriving on the back of regulatory compliance and the rising volume of cloud-based applications. Companies are adopting advanced AI-driven DDoS mitigation solutions to defend against large-scale multi-vector attacks. The U.S. managed DDoS protection market alone is projected to expand from USD 80.0 million in 2024 to USD 288.6 million by 2032 at a CAGR of 17.42%. Globally, the trend is shifting toward integrated, cloud-based, AI-enabled security solutions, reflecting the increasing demand for smarter, scalable, and cost-effective protection mechanisms.

Segment Analysis

By Service, Traffic Scrubbing Leads Managed DDoS Protection Services, While Traffic Monitoring Emerges as Fastest-Growing Segment

Traffic scrubbing dominated the market in 2024, accounting for 44% share, as it efficiently separates malicious traffic from legitimate traffic while maintaining service performance. Its integration with global threat intelligence and proven ability to mitigate large-scale volumetric attacks solidify its leadership. Notably, in April 2024, GTT Communications expanded its scrubbing capacity to 4 Tbps, demonstrating the critical role of this service. Meanwhile, traffic monitoring is expected to record the fastest growth rate, fueled by the need for proactive behavioral analytics, real-time visibility, and compliance with zero-trust frameworks.

By Deployment, Cloud-Based DDoS Protection Dominates with 51% Share, Hybrid Models Poised for Strongest Growth

Cloud-based solutions led the market in 2024 with a 51% share due to their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and seamless integration with existing infrastructures. Cloud-based deployment ensures rapid global coverage, flexible scalability, and reduced upfront costs. For example, in June 2025, Cloudflare mitigated the largest DDoS attack ever recorded at 7.3 Tbps, underlining the necessity of robust cloud capabilities. Hybrid deployment, however, is projected to grow the fastest, offering a balance between on-premise data control and cloud scalability, which is especially attractive in compliance-driven industries.

By Industry, IT & Telecom Sector Tops DDoS Protection Demand, BFSI Set to Register Fastest Growth Ahead

IT & Telecommunications dominated in 2024, reflecting the sector’s critical role in connectivity and its heightened vulnerability to disruptions. The surge in 5G networks, IoT devices, and digital services makes this sector a prime target, necessitating strong DDoS defense. Conversely, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is forecasted to grow the fastest, as rising digital transactions and stringent compliance requirements push institutions to adopt advanced, real-time DDoS mitigation strategies.

North America Leads Managed DDoS Protection Market, While Asia-Pacific Set for Fastest Growth

North America dominated the global market in 2024, capturing 34% of the revenue share. The region benefits from advanced digital infrastructure, widespread cloud adoption, and robust regulatory frameworks. The presence of leading managed security service providers, along with continuous investments in next-gen technologies, strengthens its leadership. Moreover, heightened awareness of cyber resilience has ensured steady growth across enterprises in the U.S. and Canada.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The region’s growth is underpinned by rapid digital transformation, surging internet penetration, and widespread cloud adoption in emerging economies such as India, China, and Southeast Asia. Rising government initiatives to bolster cybersecurity and increasing enterprise reliance on managed services further contribute to this trend.

Recent Developments

February 2025: NETSCOUT enhanced its Arbor Threat Mitigation System with AI/ML-driven capabilities, enabling faster detection and adaptive mitigation of emerging DDoS threats.

June 2025: Amazon Web Services (AWS) introduced automatic application-layer DDoS protection within AWS WAF, offering accelerated detection and mitigation of attacks at the application layer.

