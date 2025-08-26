Golioth Expands Industry's First Protocol-Agnostic IoT Platform, Eliminating Connectivity Integration Complexity for Embedded Developers

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golioth, the leading Internet of Things (IoT) device development platform, announced the launch of Golioth Connectivity , the industry's first connectivity management tool designed from the ground up to be truly protocol-agnostic, starting with Bluetooth support. The tool eliminates the traditional complexity of managing different connectivity protocols by providing flexible SDKs and dashboards that work identically across Bluetooth, cellular, Wi-Fi and in the future LoRaWAN, CAN bus, and custom protocols.

Golioth Connectivity addresses a critical pain point in IoT development: the significant time and resources required to integrate different connectivity protocols. Traditional IoT development requires separate SDKs, APIs, security implementations, and management tools for each connectivity type, often adding 3-6 months of development time per protocol.

“The connectivity integration tax has held back IoT innovation for too long,” said Jonathan Beri, CEO of Golioth. “Engineering teams shouldn't have to rebuild the same connectivity functionality for each protocol they support. Solving for repetitive, undifferentiated IoT infrastructure is the premise of our platform–where we've solved device and data management for developers. With Golioth Connectivity we can add transport as a solved problem, so developers can focus their energy on building features that create customer value.”

Unified Experience Across All Protocols

Golioth Connectivity introduces a transport abstraction layer through the company's new Pouch transport , enabling developers to use the same services and APIs for device management functions regardless of how devices connect to the cloud. The same services that handle over-the-air (OTA) updates for Bluetooth devices work seamlessly for cellular and in the future, even more deployments.

Key capabilities include:

Flexible Firmware Interface : Consistent APIs for OTA updates, device settings, data streaming, and remote procedure calls across all connectivity types

: Consistent APIs for OTA updates, device settings, data streaming, and remote procedure calls across all connectivity types Single Dashboard : Unified device management console for mixed-protocol deployments

: Unified device management console for mixed-protocol deployments End-to-End Security : Built-in encryption treating gateways as untrusted, ensuring security across non-IP protocols

: Built-in encryption treating gateways as untrusted, ensuring security across non-IP protocols Future-Proof Architecture: Add new protocols without changing application code





“Bluetooth is well known as a technology that enables low cost nodes and a low power profile,” said Chris Gammell, Head of Hardware and Developer Relations at Golioth. “Now that Golioth services are available to Bluetooth developers, they can design systems faster than ever before, and know that their fleet is updatable from the first day with Golioth's OTA capabilities.”

“Pouch creates a new mental model for Bluetooth developers — they can build applications for intermittently connected devices as though they have a constant connection to the cloud,” explains Kyle Matthews, Director of Firmware at Blur Product Development, a firm based out of North Carolina that specializes in Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Bluetooth Support Available Now

The platform launches with comprehensive Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) support in open beta, including:

Stream data uplink from BLE devices to cloud

OTA firmware updates delivered over BLE

Open-source gateway firmware for Nordic Thingy91x and nRF9160 development kits, and the NXP FRDM-RW612

End-to-end encryption with gateways treated as untrusted

Console integration with network topology visualization





Pricing for Bluetooth connectivity follows an innovative model: free for static BLE devices connected to a consistent gateway, with roaming devices charged $0.50 per month when connecting across multiple gateways.

Expanding Protocol Support

In order to support Bluetooth, Golioth developed a custom transport specifically designed for devices with intermittent connectivity. This transport makes it possible for Golioth to rapidly add support for additional protocols to the platform and has already improved data and power efficiency over previously supported protocols.

“In tackling Bluetooth connectivity, we wanted to take a holistic approach to supporting constrained devices that are unable to connect directly to the cloud,” explained Dan Mangum, CTO at Golioth. “Rather than a traditional bespoke gateway approach, we rethought what truly portable connectivity for these devices could look like, and redesigned our architecture to ensure that devices can send and receive the exact data they need; nothing more, nothing less.”

Availability and Getting Started

Golioth Connectivity with Bluetooth support is available immediately in open beta. Developers can create a free account at console.golioth.io and begin streaming BLE device data in under 5 minutes. Comprehensive documentation, tutorials, and open-source gateway firmware are available at docs.golioth.io/connectivity .

While this open beta focuses on BLE, Pouch is designed to be extensible and will soon support additional protocols such as LoRa, CAN bus and Modbus. This paves the way for broader support of gateway-based communication strategies across diverse IoT deployments. Interested parties are encouraged to contact sales@golioth.io.

About Golioth

Founded in 2020, Golioth provides the IoT device management platform trusted by embedded developers worldwide. The company's mission is to accelerate IoT innovation by solving infrastructure complexity, helping developers to focus on building connected products that are useful, secure, and sustainable. Golioth is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with a globally distributed team of embedded systems experts.

For more information, visit golioth.io .

Media Contact:

Ariana Faustini

Golioth

Email: pr@golioth.io