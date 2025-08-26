ToAuto Launches Global “Back to Candle Making” Campaign to Celebrate Craft, Reform, and Joy

Shenzhen, China, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToAuto today announced the launch of its #ToAutoMade “Back to Candle Making” campaign, running from September 3 to September 21, 2025, to inspire makers worldwide during the busiest season for candle production.

Timed with the holiday craft boom and rising global demand for personalized candles, the campaign highlights the joy and resilience of makers—from hobbyists discovering candle craft for the first time to small studios scaling their businesses with ToAuto tools.

ToAuto That Matter: Creativity With Purpose

At ToAuto, innovation is not just about machines—it’s about people. The “ToAuto That Matter” program has now reached its 17th round, directly sponsoring more than 119 makers worldwide. Each cycle supports seven individuals facing challenges such as disability, single parenthood, or financial hardship, ensuring creativity is never held back by circumstance.

Beyond individual sponsorships, ToAuto has hosted 10 global community workshops, helping thousands of people experience the power of craft—whether through candle-making, custom cup design, or button-making.

“Thank you for not just giving away tools, but fulfilling real dreams. ToAuto touched my heart today,” said one workshop participant.

With Back to Candle Making, ToAuto extends this mission to a wider audience, celebrating craft, reform, and joy at the heart of the global DIY movement.







Wax Melters – Born for Candle Makers

The holiday season marks the busiest time of year for candle makers, with global demand for personalized and sustainable candles projected to push the candle market toward $18 billion by 2033. Social media trends like the “candle plate” art form and playful food-shaped candles have turned candle craft into both an entrepreneurial opportunity and an artistic expression.

ToAuto Wax Melters were created with this very community in mind—making candle production smoother, faster, and more joyful.

Capacities from 1.5L to 30L support both home crafters and small businesses.

Digital temperature controls ensure wax consistency and quality.

Fast melt-up time for efficiency, and easy-to-clean stainless steel interiors.

Trusted by 20,000+ makers worldwide — built for performance and durability.

Real Maker Voices:

“This melter holds so much wax, melts fast, and pours straight into jars. Making candles is now a breeze. LOVE IT!” – Jonsina

“It transformed my candle business. I melt 30 pounds at once and produce 60 candles in a batch. My production time was cut in half.”

For makers, these melters are not just tools—they represent a reform in how craft is done, unlocking efficiency while keeping the joy of candle-making alive.











Metal Furnaces – Accessible Industrial Power

Beyond candles, ToAuto empowers creators in jewelry and metalworking. The ToAuto Metal Melting Furnace has become a trusted companion for artisans refining gold, silver, and other metals.

Performance: 1400W heating element, rapid melting up to 2100°F.

Precision: PID temperature control guarantees flawless results.

Versatility: From intricate jewelry casting to refining scrap metals.

Real Maker Voices:

“This furnace revolutionized my jewelry crafting. Rapid, consistent heating and precise control give me confidence in every pour.”

“Whether I’m casting detailed designs or refining scrap, this machine handles it all—efficiently and safely. A true game-changer.”

By making professional-grade equipment accessible and affordable, ToAuto has reformed how small-scale jewelry and metal studios work, bringing joy back into the process of creating something by hand.











Global Impact

From its first melting furnace to its latest campaign, ToAuto’s influence is spreading across industries and continents.

119+ makers directly supported through ToAuto That Matter.

10 global workshops inspiring communities to embrace craft.

20,000+ studios worldwide powered by ToAuto tools.

These milestones prove a simple truth: when barriers fall, creativity rises. For makers everywhere, ToAuto is more than a supplier—it is a partner in craft, reform, and joy.

Join the Campaign

ToAuto invites creators everywhere to participate in the #ToAutoMade “Back to Candle Making” campaign, running September 3–21, 2025.

Visit brand website for wax melters: www.toautomelters.com

Amazon shop: www.amazon.com/shops/TOAUTOOfficialUS

Follow: @toautotool on Instagram

About ToAuto

ToAuto – Industrial Power, Maker Freedom

ToAuto believes innovation belongs in the hands of makers—not locked in factories. Founded by David, who challenged the limits on creative access, the company reimagines industrial-grade machines for individual creators.

From compact furnaces to precision cutters, ToAuto tools offer professional performance in a size and price accessible to artists, entrepreneurs, and inventors. By removing traditional barriers, ToAuto empowers users to design, prototype, and produce on their own terms.

Today, over 20,000 studios worldwide rely on ToAuto to turn ideas into reality. Whether launching a first product or scaling a business, makers trust ToAuto to power their vision.



