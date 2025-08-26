Deposco Releases 2025 Peak Season Report: Supply Chain Leaders Express 84% Confidence as Industry Abandons Crisis Management for Strategic Advantage

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deposco today released its Peak Season Confidence Report 2025: “How 76% of Leaders Plan to Outperform the Competition."

A survey of supply chain professionals revealed that 84% express confidence in their fulfillment systems for 2025—a remarkable turnaround from the 28-point confidence gap that plagued the industry in 2024, when 70% of executives entered peak season confident but only 42% achieved successful performance.

The full Peak Season report is available for download here: https://bit.ly/41KeDgP

These findings signal a dramatic transformation as organizations have evolved from reactive crisis management to proactive strategic development. Only 46% expect 2025 to be more challenging than 2024, compared to 77% who anticipated increased difficulty last year.

Strategic Resilience Replaces Crisis Management

As supply chain leaders shift toward long-term stability, they are prioritizing resilience building and forecasting accuracy over quick fixes. Strategic investment priorities have fundamentally changed from the crisis mentality that characterized previous years.

The report identifies these top priorities:

34% are building supply chain resilience

34% are improving forecasting accuracy

72% are actively diversifying their supplier base away from risk concentrations—the highest-priority disruption mitigation strategy identified



Furthermore, 76% expect to outperform competitors, while 66% anticipate better profit margins despite ongoing cost pressures.

To achieve this, leaders are prioritizing technology investments that have evolved from experimental adoption to strategic integration:

32% prioritize real-time cost tracking and margin analysis leads improvement priorities

30% focus on multi-region supplier management and risk assessment

30% prioritize technology integration for data visibility



"This shift from reactive tactics to proactive strategy extends across all operational areas," says Josh Lett, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience at Deposco. "Organizations are no longer asking 'How do we survive this peak season?' but rather: 'How do we build capabilities that make us stronger regardless of what peak season brings?'"

Workforce Strategies Mature Beyond Simple Hiring

Supply chain leaders identify workforce management as a critical area, but their strategies have shifted toward sophisticated, multi-faceted approaches rather than simply hiring more people. Companies are emphasizing workforce optimization alongside investments in strategic capabilities:

88% are cross-training existing workers for maximum flexibility

78% are hiring seasonal workers earlier to ensure adequate training time

76% are increasing compensation to attract and retain quality talent



The complete Peak Season Confidence Report: "How 76% of Leaders Plan to Outperform the Competition" is available for download at https://bit.ly/41KeDgP .

