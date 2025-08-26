Space Militarization Market to Reach $88.6 Billion by 2030, Driven by Advanced Defense Strategies

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Space Militarization Market by Capability (Defense, Support), Solution (Space-based Equipment, Ground-based Equipment, Logistics & Services) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Rest of the World) - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets, The Space Militarization market is estimated at USD 53.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 88.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4 % from 2023 to 2030. The growth can be attributed to the increasing geopolitical tensions and competition among nations.

The Defense segment is expected to account for the highest growth share during the forecast period.

By Capability, the Space Militarization market is segmented into Defense and Support. Defense is a growing trend in the space militarization industry. Nations worldwide are recognizing the strategic importance of space in ensuring their Defense capabilities. Space-based assets play a critical role in surveillance, intelligence gathering, and communication, providing a significant advantage in modern warfare. The increasing complexity and sophistication of potential threats necessitate advanced Defense systems that can detect, track, and neutralize hostile activities in space. As a result, governments are investing heavily in the development and deployment of space-based Defense capabilities, including anti-satellite systems, space-based sensors, and defensive countermeasures.

United States to hold the largest market share during the forecasted period from 2023-2030.

The Space Militarization market industry has been studied in the United States, Russia, China, the UK, India, Australia, Canada, Israel, New Zealand, and the Rest of the World. The United States is to account for the largest market share during the forecast period due to the presence of major space militarization manufacturers in the region to enhance the market’s growth.

The China market is projected to witness the highest growth rate for the Space Militarization market.

China is expected to hold the highest growth rate in the Space Militarization market during the forecast period. The growing importance of space for military purposes has led to an increase in demand for space militarization. Space-based assets play a crucial role in various military applications such as communication, navigation, intelligence gathering, surveillance, and reconnaissance. As nations continue to rely on these capabilities for their military operations, the need to protect and enhance their space assets becomes more prominent. This trend suggests that the space militarization market is expected to grow as countries invest in technologies and strategies to bolster their military capabilities in space. However, it is important to consider the geopolitical implications and international agreements surrounding the weaponization of space.

General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Corporation (US) is a global aerospace and defense corporation. The company consists of ten business units organized into four segments Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The General Dynamics technologies segment provides various advanced technological solutions and services in communication, mission support services, command and control, and surveillance & security.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US) is among the world’s leading aerospace, intelligence services, and defense companies in terms of revenue and market capitalization. It conducts R&D and manufactures high-tech products like drones, satellites, guided missiles, air defense systems, aircraft engines, aircraft flight control systems, and aerostructure. It has four subsidiaries: Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Pratt & Whitney, and Collins Aerospace. The company provides Space Militarization products through Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US) specializes in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and integration of advanced technology systems and related products and services in the aerospace, defense, security, and advanced technologies sectors. The company develops, delivers, and supports aerospace & defense systems and operates through four segments, namely, Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space. The company provides Space Militarization solutions with powerful and ?exible buses to meet every mission. It has 572 manufacturing plants in five hundred cities across all fifty states in the US. It is listed on the New York Stock Exchange with the ticker symbol LMT.