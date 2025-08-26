ControlUp Launches ControlUp for Frontline Workers, Enhances Digital Employee Experience for All Major Mobile Devices

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ControlUp , a global leader in Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management tools, today announced the availability of ControlUp for Frontline Workers, a comprehensive solution which performs real-time data collection and proactive mobile device analytics to help enable frontline workers complete digital tasks more quickly and independently. Developed through a strategic partnership with B2M Solutions , a leading provider of enterprise Mobile DEX solutions, ControlUp for Frontline Workers delivers the visibility needed to ensure the health of all mobile devices (now including Android), batteries, apps and network connections for more reliable mobile device usage by workers in frontline positions across retail, logistics, field services and manufacturing/warehouse industries.

The new partnership with B2M Solutions extends ControlUp's DEX platform capabilities, which already support Windows, MacOS, Chrome OS, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS), and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), to now include Android tablet and mobile devices. With true real-time visibility and proactive management capabilities for their Android mobile device fleets, organizations can now deliver a significantly improved digital experience for their frontline workers.

"Today’s workforce runs on mobile, especially at the front lines," said Gadi Feldman, Vice President, Product, ControlUp. "Partnering with B2M Solutions lets us extend ControlUp's industry-leading DEX platform to Android devices, giving IT teams the tools they need to spot and fix issues before they disrupt work. It’s about keeping mobile employees productive, supported, and connected."

"We are thrilled to partner with ControlUp to bring a truly transformative DEX solution to Android mobile device users," said Gary Lee, CEO of B2M Solutions. "Our Elemez platform has long provided critical Mobility Intelligence™, and by integrating with ControlUp's powerful DEX capabilities, we can offer an even more comprehensive and actionable view into the mobile employee experience. This partnership will be a game-changer for organizations relying on Android devices for their critical business operations."

Reliable, high-performing mobile devices are essential for frontline workers to stay productive and deliver a positive customer experience. But managing Android mobile devices across different hardware, apps, and network conditions can be complex. Without the right tools, IT teams often miss hidden issues that hurt performance and increase support costs.

This collaboration addresses these challenges head-on by combining B2M Solutions' deep expertise in real-time mobile device analytics with ControlUp's comprehensive DEX platform. The combined solution will offer customers:

Real-time Visibility into Android Device Health : Gain granular insights into the health and usage of mobile devices, batteries, network connections, applications, and more across the entire Android mobile device fleet.

: Gain granular insights into the health and usage of mobile devices, batteries, network connections, applications, and more across the entire Android mobile device fleet. Proactive Issue Identification and Remediation: Leverage advanced analytics to identify potential problems before they impact users, enabling IT teams to take proactive measures and minimize downtime.

Leverage advanced analytics to identify potential problems before they impact users, enabling IT teams to take proactive measures and minimize downtime. Optimized Digital Employee Experience: Ensure frontline workers have a seamless and productive experience with their Android devices, reducing frustration and improving efficiency.

Ensure frontline workers have a seamless and productive experience with their Android devices, reducing frustration and improving efficiency. Reduced Operational Costs: By proactively addressing issues and gaining deeper insights into device performance, organizations can reduce help desk tickets, optimize device lifecycles, and lower overall operational expenses.

By proactively addressing issues and gaining deeper insights into device performance, organizations can reduce help desk tickets, optimize device lifecycles, and lower overall operational expenses. Enhanced ROI on Mobile Investments: Maximize the return on investment for Android mobile device deployments by ensuring devices are always performing optimally and employees are empowered to do their best work.



The joint solution is available immediately as ControlUp for Frontline Workers to customers globally. Organizations interested in learning more about how this partnership can enhance their Android mobile device DEX can read more in this blog or visit the B2M Solutions and ControlUp websites.

About ControlUp:

ControlUp is a leader in DEX, unifying Digital Employee Experience and IT operations in a single, powerful platform built for modern workplace management. By combining real-time monitoring, intelligent insights, and proactive remediation, ControlUp accelerates the shift toward Autonomous Endpoint Management (AEM)—empowering IT teams to resolve issues before they affect employees, simplify operations, and manage complexity without the clutter of multiple tools. Nearly 2,000 organizations, including more than one-third of the Fortune 100, trust ControlUp to keep their technology running smoothly. With ControlUp, IT works smarter, employees stay productive, and the workplace runs itself. To learn more, visit www.controlup.com.

About B2M Solutions:

B2M Solutions is a global software company dramatically improving the deployment and use of enterprise mobility. The company's flagship product, Elemez™, provides real-time enterprise Mobility Intelligence™ to proactively find and fix mobile device and application issues hurting a company's employees and business. Unlike traditional enterprise mobile software management tools used for MDM, EMM, and UEM, Elemez proactively monitors and measures mobile devices in real-time to help enterprises prevent and avoid problems, improve enterprise mobility's performance, and lower the True Cost of Ownership™ of mobility. For more information, visit www.b2msolutions.com .