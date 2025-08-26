Rackspace Technology and SMPL-C Announce Strategic “Better Together” Partnership to Accelerate CMMC Compliance for Government Contractors

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology®, a leading end-to-end hybrid cloud and AI solutions company, and SMPL-C, an AI-powered compliance automation platform, today announced their “Better Together” strategic partnership. The partnership will be delivered through Rackspace Technology Government Solutions, the company’s specialized division focused on secure, CMMC-authorized cloud infrastructure and compliance services for federal, state and local agencies as well as the defense industry. This collaboration is designed to empower commercial enterprises working with the federal government to meet evolving Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) requirements, unlocking new contract opportunities and securing existing ones.

Federal compliance is no longer optional for contractors seeking to do business with the Department of Defense and other federal agencies. The new Rackspace-SMPL-C alliance ‘simplifies’ the path to compliance by integrating SMPL-C’s intelligent documentation and workflow engine with Rackspace Technology’s secure, CMMC-authorized cloud infrastructure and advisory-led services.

“Too many organizations are stuck navigating compliance in silos, struggling with disconnected spreadsheets, manual processes, and costly delays,” said Rick Rosenburg, Vice President and General Manager at Rackspace Technology Government Solutions. “This partnership with SMPL-C creates a unified, client-first ecosystem that simplifies, accelerates, and strengthens the CMMC journey.”

This partnership isn’t about handing off tools, it’s about co-owning success. Together, SMPL-C and Rackspace deliver automation, advisory support, and security operations under one roof, making the compliance journey understandable, repeatable, and achievable.

"In a world where cybersecurity challenges continue to evolve, our innovative partnership seamlessly integrates a cutting-edge CMMC technical remedial security enclave with our AI-enabled CMMC documentation workflow engine, revolutionizing the way organizations tackle CMMC readiness," says Srikant Rachakonda, Founder and CEO. "By automating and streamlining the once tedious documentation process, this powerful collaboration not only fortifies a more holistic approach to CMMC compliance but also reduces CMMC costs for the defense sector."

Enterprises Gain:

Accelerated CMMC Readiness: Automate gap assessments, documentation, and evidence tracking for both Level 1 self-attestation and Level 2 certification.

Automate gap assessments, documentation, and evidence tracking for both Level 1 self-attestation and Level 2 certification. Secure Cloud Hosting: Leverage Rackspace’s CMMC-aligned environments and multicloud expertise across AWS and Azure.

Leverage Rackspace’s CMMC-aligned environments and multicloud expertise across AWS and Azure. Contracting Agility: Gain access to Rackspace’s extensive portfolio of government contracting vehicles to reduce procurement friction.

Gain access to Rackspace’s extensive portfolio of government contracting vehicles to reduce procurement friction. Ongoing Advisory and Support: Receive continuous guidance and remediation support from Rackspace’s Elastic Engineering for Security and SMPL-C’s secure AI-driven platform.

