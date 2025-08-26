ABB launches new labor and space saving electrical solutions to enhance data center infrastructure

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Compact Color-Keyed® aluminum narrow-tongue lugs from ABB Installation Products optimize electrical applications

Designed for high-density installations, ABB’s T&B Liquidtight Systems® cable entry plates support scalability and design flexibility

Ocal® PVC-coated to PVC conduit adapters from ABB help simplify connections between underground and above ground conduits

The load growth of an average data center is projected to double or triple in the next three years, accelerating the need for reliable and scalable electrical infrastructure. ABB Installation Products developed new solutions to integrate easily and support growing demand for data capacity and electrical reliability, helping save labor and space. ABB’s new Color-Keyed® aluminum narrow-tongue, long-barrel, two-hole lugs help maximize uptime with a lightweight, economical alternative to traditional copper lugs. To further save time and space, ABB’s T&B Liquidtight Systems® cable entry plates streamline cable organization and routing while maintaining ingress protection. ABB’s Ocal® PVC-coated to PVC conduit adapters simplify transitioning between PVC-coated and PVC conduits.

“The lifeblood of a data center is its electrical infrastructure as it rapidly evolves to accommodate the growth of AI, electrification and advanced technologies. To enhance interconnection and cable management strategies, our new Color-Keyed, Ocal and T&B Liquidtight Systems solutions help data centers handle increasing data volumes, improve versatility and boost performance,” said Jack Bellissimo, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Marketing & Strategy, U.S. and Latin America at ABB Installation Products. “Building on decades of experience working with utilities and technology operations, we’re broadening our range of robust electrical connection and protection solutions to make network installations, expansions and upgrades faster and more reliable.”

Larger loads. Less weight, space and time

As data centers manage larger loads, their infrastructure requires complex wiring and hundreds to thousands of electrical lugs, depending on size. ABB’s Color-Keyed aluminum narrow-tongue, long-barrel, two-hole lugs weigh less than copper and eliminate post-installation crimping with pre-terminated wire connections, reducing space, weight, labor and operating costs. The narrow-tongue design facilitates the termination of larger gauge wires in tight spaces, while the chamfered barrel design minimizes wire hang-ups and maximizes crimping efficiency. Dual-rated for aluminum and copper conductors, just one lug accommodates a wide range of cable sizes.

A pioneer in compression connectors for nearly 70 years, ABB’s Color-Keyed line is an industry-leading color-coding system used by installers around the world for easy, reliable and precise installations.

Savings, speed and scalability

ABB’s T&B Liquidtight Systems cable entry plates help save space, time and costs. Designed for high-density applications, the cable entry plates offer scalability and flexibility to manage network additions, changes and migrations. Available in Type CEF Fixed and Type CEC configurable, the plates facilitate efficient entry of multiple cables into industrial enclosures with liquid-tight protection.

The compact, highly efficient plate design can replace standard cable glands to speed installation and enhance organization and performance. Supporting terminated and unterminated cables, assembly operations are completed outside the enclosure. The ultra-flexible entrance membrane accommodates a wide range of cable sizes and has a reliable seal to maintain ingress protection, even in the absence of cables. Rated UL 508 and for ingress protection* UL Type 4, 4X, 12, 13 and IEC IP66, ABB engineered these cable entry plates to withstand the rigors of industrial and commercial applications.

Easy, fast installation

Driven by installer feedback, ABB Installation Products’ first one-piece Ocal PVC-coated to PVC conduit adapter helps simplify installations and reduce labor costs. Unlike traditional methods that require multiple parts and extensive manual adjustments, this single, streamlined solution matches traditional costs while improving efficiency.

Creating a seamless transition between PVC-coated rigid metallic conduit (RMC) and schedule 40 or 80 rigid PVC conduits, the Ocal adapter helps ensure a robust connection for conduits transitioning power from underground to above ground. Beneficial for fast-paced data center demands, this consistent installation method enables contractors to complete projects correctly and confidently.

ABB Installation Products remains at the forefront of extensively tested and proven cable management and protection solutions. In recent years, ABB has invested over $100 million to enhance U.S. operations, increasing manufacturing, driving innovation and sustainability, and bringing products closer to customers. ABB’s new data center solutions are available through electrical distributors nationwide.

*For ABB’s T&B Liquidtight Systems® CEF series fixed cable entry panels, the UL Type 4 and 4X rating applies to cable diameters of 0.2" (5 mm) and greater.

ABB is a global technology leader in electrification and automation, enabling a more sustainable and resource-efficient future. By connecting its engineering and digitalization expertise, ABB helps industries run at high performance, while becoming more efficient, productive and sustainable so they outperform. At ABB, we call this ‘Engineered to Outrun’. The company has over 140 years of history and around 110,000 employees worldwide. ABB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ABBN) and Nasdaq Stockholm (ABB). www.abb.com

Building on its long history of pioneering in electrification, ABB Installation Products creates solutions to safely connect and protect electrical systems that power businesses, cities, homes and transportation. With more than 200,000 products under 40 premium brand names, ABB Installation Products, formerly Thomas & Betts, solutions are found wherever electricity is used around the world and in space.

Attachment