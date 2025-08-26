Broadcom Makes VMware Cloud Foundation an AI Native Platform and Accelerates Developer Productivity

Newest VCF Innovations for AI Workloads and AI Developers Help Speed Enterprise Adoption of Private AI as a Service

Customers globally are adopting VMware Cloud Foundation for the Modern Private Cloud

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VMware Explore 2025 -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) continues to drive customer momentum for VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) and an innovation roadmap that delivers a modern private cloud. Today, nine of the top 10 Fortune 500 companies have committed to VCF, with customers worldwide having licensed more than 100 million cores of VCF. At VMware Explore 2025, Broadcom announced VMware Private AI Services will become a standard component of VMware Cloud Foundation 9.0, making VCF an AI native platform. With VCF 9.0 now generally available, customers can adopt a unified, AI native platform for secure, modern private cloud infrastructure at scale.

“It’s undeniable that customers are resetting their cloud strategies and building out their private clouds to support better developer velocity with IT control, and more cost-efficient AI deployments. To support the next wave of AI innovation, Broadcom is making Private AI a standard part of the modern private cloud,” said Krish Prasad, senior vice president and general manager, VMware Cloud Foundation Division, Broadcom. “With VMware Cloud Foundation, infrastructure and cloud operators get the cost and operational benefits of virtualization for AI workloads without sacrificing performance. Developers get access to native AI services delivered directly from the private cloud platform for a frictionless experience.”

Accelerating the Path to Private AI as a Service

VCF is a secure, scalable private cloud platform tailored for AI, enabling organizations to run, move, and govern AI models with GPU precision. From fine-tuning to inference, VCF enables organizations to offer Private AI as a governed and secure service to users. VMware Private AI Services entitlement as part of a VCF 9.0 subscription is expected to be available in Broadcom’s Q1 FY26. These native AI services, such as GPU Monitoring, Model Store, Model Runtime, Agent Builder, Vector Database, and Data Indexing/Retrieval, enhance privacy and security, simplify infrastructure, and streamline model deployment. With Private AI now core to VCF, enterprises will get one unified platform for their AI and non-AI workloads without an additional purchase.

VCF customers will also get access to forthcoming AI innovations such as:

Intelligent Assist fo r VCF : An AI-driven support assistant (currently in tech preview) that will help diagnose and resolve issues faster, by quickly accessing Broadcom's knowledge base for solutions, significantly reducing downtime. It will offer flexibility to use on-premises or cloud-hosted language models.

An AI-driven support assistant (currently in tech preview) that will help diagnose and resolve issues faster, by quickly accessing Broadcom's knowledge base for solutions, significantly reducing downtime. It will offer flexibility to use on-premises or cloud-hosted language models. Model Context Protocol (MCP) Support: will provide crucial governance and security for MCP, integrating AI services with diverse tools. MCP support will provide customers with a standardized method to integrate AI assistants with internal content repositories and external tools such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, ServiceNow, GitHub, Slack, PostgreSQL, and more without building and maintaining custom connectors.

will provide crucial governance and security for MCP, integrating AI services with diverse tools. MCP support will provide customers with a standardized method to integrate AI assistants with internal content repositories and external tools such as Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, ServiceNow, GitHub, Slack, PostgreSQL, and more without building and maintaining custom connectors. Multi-accelerator Model Runtime: will enable organizations to flexibly deploy AI models across a range of hardware, including AMD and NVIDIA GPUs, without the need to refactor AI applications, optimizing infrastructure utilization.

will enable organizations to flexibly deploy AI models across a range of hardware, including AMD and NVIDIA GPUs, without the need to refactor AI applications, optimizing infrastructure utilization. Multi-tenant Models-as-a-Service: will enable significant TCO and power savings by allowing the secure sharing of AI models between tenants or separate lines of business in their namespaces while maintaining full data privacy and isolation for each tenant.

Broadcom also continues to work with industry leaders to provide customers with flexibility and choice in solutions to support AI on VCF.

Delivering Infrastructure at the Speed of Developers

VCF frees development teams to focus on applications instead of infrastructure. Its native vSphere Kubernetes Service (VKS) provides enterprise Kubernetes for agile modern app development directly from the private cloud. GitOps-driven, self-service infrastructure with guardrails balances developer autonomy with IT control and reduced risk. Multi-tenant, policy-driven delivery and built-in observability enable more secure and visible applications that are always in their desired state. New developer-focused innovations include:

Native vSAN S3 Object Store: VMware vSAN will natively support an S3-compatible object storage interface, allowing for the storing and retrieval of unstructured data directly on vSAN with no proprietary hardware or third-party license required. This will enable IT to establish unified storage policies for block, file and object storage, reduce the need to manage additional storage infrastructure, boost developer productivity with multi-tenant, self-service access and provide IT complete visibility, governance and control. Customers will be able to accelerate application and service velocity with native S3 access.

VMware vSAN will natively support an S3-compatible object storage interface, allowing for the storing and retrieval of unstructured data directly on vSAN with no proprietary hardware or third-party license required. This will enable IT to establish unified storage policies for block, file and object storage, reduce the need to manage additional storage infrastructure, boost developer productivity with multi-tenant, self-service access and provide IT complete visibility, governance and control. Customers will be able to accelerate application and service velocity with native S3 access. GitOps, Argo CD and Istio for Secure Application Delivery: VCF streamlines secure application delivery by embedding GitOps, using Git as the source of truth for Kubernetes. Infrastructure and apps are stored as code in Git, with Argo CD automating consistent, auditable deployments. VCF also integrates Istio Service Mesh, offering zero trust networking, traffic control, and rich observability for container communication. Enhanced Kubernetes multi-cluster management provides centralized control, visibility, and policy enforcement via a single interface across environments.

VCF streamlines secure application delivery by embedding GitOps, using Git as the source of truth for Kubernetes. Infrastructure and apps are stored as code in Git, with Argo CD automating consistent, auditable deployments. VCF also integrates Istio Service Mesh, offering zero trust networking, traffic control, and rich observability for container communication. Enhanced Kubernetes multi-cluster management provides centralized control, visibility, and policy enforcement via a single interface across environments. Broadcom / Canonical Expanded Partnership: this expanded collaboration will help customers ship modern container-based and AI applications faster and more securely by bringing together Canonical’s trusted open-source software with VMware Cloud Foundation. Read the full announcement here .



Shaping the Future of the Modern Private Cloud with VMware Cloud Foundation

Customers are accelerating adoption of VMware Cloud Foundation as the platform for a modern private cloud, and the logical evolution of the vSphere compute engine. VCF powers infrastructure, application, and security modernization across all industries.

Grinnell Mutual provides property, casualty, and farm insurance to policyholders across the Midwest United States. "VMware Cloud Foundation is transforming Grinnell Mutual's private cloud infrastructure, driving enhanced agility, efficiency and security across our operations,” said Nicole Chesmore, Assistant Vice President, IT Security and Infrastructure Services, Grinnell Mutual.” With VCF, we’re bringing together our traditionally separate Network, Systems, DevOps, DBA, and Desktop Automation teams together on a unified private cloud platform. This fosters new levels of collaboration that has allowed our small team to innovate faster and deliver exceptional business value.”

New Belgium Brewing Company is a prominent American craft brewery. “VMware software has played a critical role in helping New Belgium drive cost efficiencies and support business continuity through hyperconverged infrastructure. We are now evolving to a modern private cloud with VMware Cloud Foundation,” said Adam Little, Director of IT Operations, New Belgium Brewing Company. “With the integrated and unified VCF 9.0 platform, we will be able to significantly improve our IT operations. VCF’s built in security capabilities will help make us secure and compliant by default from the moment we deploy.”

Additional Resources

