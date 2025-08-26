Spirit Blockchain Capital Provides Update on Recent Filings and Trading Activity

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. (CSE: SPIR) (“Spirit Blockchain” or the “Company”), a leader in digital asset and blockchain investment, seeks to provide an update on recent early warning filings and trading activity.

As part of its commitment to transparency and market integrity, the Company has proactively contacted the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organisation (“CIRO”) regarding recent trading activity in the Company’s shares. Spirit Blockchain is reviewing the activity and its impact on the stock price to ensure investors continue to benefit from a fair and orderly marketplace.

On August 15, 2025, an early warning report and early warning news release (the “Filings”) were filed by Gabriela Hunkeler disclosing her disposition of a portion of her shareholdings in the Company. Ms. Hunkeler has advised the Company that the disposition by way of gift described in the Filings was undertaken as part of personal estate and succession planning. The Company is advised that Ms. Hunkeler continues to hold a meaningful stake in the Company’s shares, which she has held since the Company’s IPO. Ms. Hunkeler remains closely aligned with the Company’s long-term strategy and vision, and her involvement as an early and enduring reflects continued confidence in the Company’s growth and innovation trajectory.

About Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.

Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc. is a Canadian and Swiss-based public company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “SPIR.” Through its regulated subsidiaries and proprietary digital platform, Spirit provides investors with compliant, diversified access to digital assets, tokenized securities, and institutional blockchain infrastructure. The Company’s flagship platform, SpiritLinQ, is designed to enable the issuance, management, and distribution of tokenized financial products within a regulated and transparent framework.

For More Information

Lewis Bateman, CEO

Email: info@spiritblockchain.com

Visit: www.spiritblockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s long-form prospectus dated August 8, 2022, that is available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements’ best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.