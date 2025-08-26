Flashforge: Driving Innovation and Sustainability in North America 3D Printing Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its founding in 2011, Flashforge has upheld its brand philosophy of "MORE ADVANCED, MORE ACCESSIBLE", dedicated to delivering cutting-edge, high-performance 3D printing solutions worldwide—while embedding sustainability into its products and operations. Over the past 14 years, Flashforge has served millions of users across the globe. To help long-time customers enjoy the latest technology in a more eco-friendly way, Flashforge launched a one-month environmental pilot program in the U.S. this August, focusing on the responsible recycling and green processing of retired desktop 3D printers.





The initiative received over 1,000 valid registrations. Partnering with certified e-waste recyclers, Flashforge established a seamless process—from online registration to device pickup and treatment—offering users an easy path to upgrade while ensuring proper recycling. The program delivers on Flashforge's commitment to reduce e-waste and promote a greener circular economy.

Sustainability at Flashforge goes far beyond recycling; it is embedded throughout product development. Every design follows key principles of energy efficiency, ease of use, eco-friendliness, and space optimization. Its best-selling Adventurer 5M (AD5M) series has earned widespread acclaim, securing authoritative awards such as CNET's "Best Budget 3D Printer" and "Best 3D Printer for Educators" for two consecutive years.

Building on the success of the AD5M, Flashforge is introducing the AD5X, an FDM multi-color 3D printer. It is currently the most compact multi-color 3D printer on the market, saving valuable space for households and small studios while enabling service providers and multi-printer users to deploy equipment at higher density. The result: a better user experience, greater space efficiency, and more sustainable operation—all without compromising creativity. Key innovations include:

4-Color Integrated Design: A sleek, space-saving design that is easier to transport, minimizing both spatial footprint and energy use.

Modular IFS System: Automatic filament switching eliminates manual errors, reduces material waste, improves print efficiency, and enhances model quality.

Multi-color TPU Printing: It combines multi-color capability with flexible materials, unlocking new creative applications while reducing post-processing material and energy use.









Over the years, Flashforge has built a solid presence in North America through a diverse distribution network spanning national retailers, specialized resellers, and its own e-commerce channels, with products available at Micro Center, BestBuy, Walmart, etc. The flagship AD5M even ranked as Amazon's No.1 best-selling 3D printer for 12 consecutive months. Leveraging this strong foundation, Flashforge will launch the brand-new AD5X in all 29 Micro Center stores across the U.S. this September, giving American consumers the chance to experience multi-color printing firsthand and purchase it with ease.





About Flashforge

Flashforge is a global leader in 3D printing solutions, specializing in the R&D and manufacturing of high-performance, reliable, and user-friendly consumer and professional 3D printers. With the mission of "Make Advanced Technology More Accessible", Flashforge continuously drives innovation and expands applications while actively embracing sustainability. From eco-friendly product design and closed-loop recycling to empowering users, Flashforge is dedicated to building a more sustainable, user-centered 3D printing ecosystem—leading the industry toward a greener, more efficient future.

