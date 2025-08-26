Bryah Rapidly Advances Work at the Golden Pike Property Under Option from Globex Mining Enterprises

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX – Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN – Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF – OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to provide a short summary of news from Bryah Resources Limited (BYH-ASX) which has the Devil’s Pike gold/antimony property under option from Globex. (See Globex press release dated May 22, 2025). Globex has received the initial required cash payments of $100,000 and 30,245,676 Bryah shares. There is a firm commitment from Bryah to spend at least $500,000 on exploration within the first 12 months of the agreement.

Bryah reports that they have completed their due diligence on the Golden Pike property in New Brunswick reviewing prior prospecting, soil geochemistry surveys and drill core assays.

The review highlighted significant prospectivity of high-grade antimony at the Bond Road Vein occurrence which has yielded boulders assaying up to 53% Sb (Note: grab samples are selective in nature and do not represent an average grade). In addition, drill holes at the Albright Brook showing located approximately 1.1 km to the northeast reported 12.5% Sb over 0.5 m in drill hole DPA-16-01 and 4.74% Sb and 2.38% Au in drill hole DPA-16-03.

As regards the Golden Pike Gold Deposit where Roscoe Postle Associates under Paul Chamois, P.Geo. et al. completed a NI 43-101 Technical Report dated August 19, 2011 reported an Inferred Resource of 214,800 t @ 9.60 g/t Au, Bryah has engaged “an independent consultant to review data acquired in previous work programs” “aiming to report a JORC 2012 compliant resource by the end of the year.” “Following this, the company plans to undertake a mine development Scoping Study, including a detailed transport and mill option study.” Bryah has also engaged SLR Consulting to undertake environmental studies and commence the environmental approval process.

The due diligence process has identified that the historical Golden Pike deposit is open in multiple directions with the area immediately to the northeast being highly prospective (see attached map). The company plans to commence infill and extensional drilling before the end of the year with this work incorporated into the geology model developed for a mineral resource update.

Shareholders may access the full Bryah press release by clicking here.

Globex is pleased by the rapid undertakings of Bryah both on the gold and antimony potential of the property.









This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., Executive Chairman and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

We Seek Safe Harbour. Foreign Private Issuer 12g3 – 2(b) CUSIP Number 379900 50 9

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical information, this news release may contain certain “forward-looking statements”. These statements may involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity and performance to be materially different from the expectations and projections of Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (“Globex”). No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits Globex will derive therefrom. A more detailed discussion of the risks is available in the “Annual Information Form” filed by Globex on SEDARplus.ca.

