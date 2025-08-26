FinBe USA Adopts Point Predictive's AutoPass FCRA™ To Accelerate Growth and Improve Portfolio Performance

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, national auto lender FinBe USA announced its adoption of Point Predictive's AutoPass FCRA solution. The implementation enables FinBe USA to leverage Point Predictive's proprietary data repository and AI to accelerate growth, automate fraud detection, reduce early payment defaults, and optimize loan stipulation requirements.

Since 2007, FinBe USA has worked with franchise and independent auto dealerships nationwide to provide financing options that help consumers build healthier credit scores. The adoption of AutoPass FCRA strengthens the company's risk management capabilities while improving the lending experience for both dealers and borrowers.

The AutoPass FCRA solution analyzes loan applications from over 38,000 dealerships monthly and is powered by Point Predictive's proprietary database containing insights from over 285 million historical applications, 360 million reported incomes and 85 billion unique data points. This analysis generates a risk score and up to 150 specific alerts that identify potential fraud and misrepresentation across multiple categories, including identity theft, income misrepresentation, employment fabrication, straw purchases, and collateral fraud.

By implementing this technology, FinBe USA can now:

Automate fraud detection checks on all their applications.

Reduce losses due to early payment default and misrepresentation.

Optimize their stipulation decisions and manual reviews.

Improve their risk-based pricing.

"Adopting Point Predictive's AutoPass FCRA solution represents our commitment to providing secure, efficient financing solutions that benefit our customers and dealerships," said Scot Seagrave, CEO of FinBe USA. "The platform gives us unprecedented visibility into application risk patterns while streamlining the approval process for legitimate borrowers. This technology is helping us accelerate our growth, all while achieving superior portfolio performance."

The AutoPass FCRA implementation identifies low-risk applicants who can be approved without extensive documentation requirements. Traditional lending processes often require proof of income through pay stubs, bank statements, and employment verification letters, creating friction that causes qualified borrowers to abandon applications.

Research from Point Predictive shows that 90% of auto loan applicants are truthful about their income and employment information. The AutoPass FCRA solution uses advanced AI and data to identify these truthful borrowers in less than 1 second, allowing lenders to reserve intensive verification for applications showing genuine risk indicators.

Early payment defaults represent one of the most significant loss drivers for auto lenders, with up to 70% containing evidence of fraud or misrepresentation. The AutoPass FCRA system helps prevent 40% to 60% of these defaults by identifying high-risk patterns before loan funding.

"FinBe USA's adoption of AutoPass FCRA showcases their forward-thinking approach to risk management," said Tim Grace, CEO of Point Predictive. "By leveraging our proprietary data and AI, they're positioning themselves to approve more good loans faster while protecting their portfolio from sophisticated fraud schemes. This implementation exemplifies how lenders can use technology to create better outcomes for dealers, borrowers, and their bottom line."

AutoPass FCRA continuously updates its detection capabilities based on patterns observed across millions of applications a month. The system excels at detecting hidden patterns of fraud that most legacy identity solutions miss.

About FinBe USA

FinBe USA is a national lender that has been working with franchise and independent auto dealerships since 2007 to provide financing for all credit circumstances. Based in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, the company operates under the principle that "A Healthier Credit Score Leads to a Wealthier Life." FinBe USA is owned by Bepensa, a Mexican business group comprising more than 40 companies. For more information, visit www.finbeusa.com.

About Point Predictive

Point Predictive powers a new level of lending confidence and speed through artificial intelligence, powerful data insight from its proprietary data repository, and decades of risk management expertise. The company's solutions quickly identify truthful and untruthful disclosures on loan applications, enabling lenders to fund loans without requiring onerous documentation while reducing early payment default losses. For more information, visit www.pointpredictive.com.

For more information, contact info@pointpredictive.com