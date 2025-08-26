Fifty1 Labs Partners with LUNR Aerospace to Pioneer AI-Driven Drug Repurposing for Space Medicine, Strategic Collaboration Aims to Harness AI and Orbital Access to Revolutionize Astronaut Health Solutions in a $2 Billion Market by 2032

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Fifty 1 AI Labs, a subsidiary of Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. ( OTC: FITY ), has entered a groundbreaking partnership with LUNR Aerospace to develop AI-driven drug repurposing initiatives tailored for space medicine. This collaboration targets critical health challenges in microgravity, including immune support, musculoskeletal resilience, neuro-ocular protection (Spaceflight-Associated Neuro-Ocular Syndrome, or SANS), cardiovascular stability, cognitive performance, sleep optimization, and metabolic longevity, addressing the unique physiological demands of space exploration.

The partnership launches a series of pilot programs to test AI-curated, repurposed therapeutics and nutraceuticals in space-relevant conditions, offering a cost-efficient and accelerated approach to innovation. This aligns with the rapidly expanding space medicine market, valued at USD 948.7 million in 2025 and projected to reach USD 1.97 billion by 2032, driven by an 11% compound annual growth rate (CAGR), according to Coherent Market Insights. The collaboration leverages Fifty1 Labs' expertise in AI-driven drug discovery and LUNR Aerospace's development of a cost-competitive delivery of research payloads to Low Earth Orbit and Sun-Synchronous Orbits, creating a robust ecosystem for space-based health innovation.

"Space exploration is pushing the boundaries of human endurance, and our partnership with LUNR Aerospace positions Fifty1 Labs at the forefront of ensuring astronaut health and performance in these extreme environments," said Paul Arora, CEO of Fifty1 Labs. "By combining our AI-driven drug repurposing capabilities with LUNR's plans for orbital infrastructure, we will not only be advancing space medicine but also unlock dual-use applications that could transform aerospace, defense, longevity, and precision health sectors."

North America leads the global space medicine market, driven by NASA's leadership and advanced healthcare infrastructure, fueling demand for sophisticated health solutions for deep-space missions. Per the Reuters article "KBR secures NASA contract worth up to $3.6 billion for astronaut health support," published August 13, 2025, NASA awarded KBR a $2.46 billion contract for astronaut health and performance support, with a potential value of up to $3.6 billion through 2035 if optional extensions are exercised. This partnership between Fifty1 AI Labs and LUNR Aerospace positions both companies to capitalize on the growing, technology-driven space medicine sector, leveraging trends such as the increasing use of AI and robotics to enhance autonomous medical capabilities for long-duration space missions.



The collaboration also taps into the growing scope of space medicine, fueled by global space programs and commercial players. According to the "Global Space Medicine Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecasts (2025-2032)" report by Coherent Market Insights, published on March 27, 2025, the space medicine market is estimated at USD 948.7 million in 2025 and projected to reach USD 1,969.7 million by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%. As countries like China and India expand their human spaceflight and lunar exploration initiatives, and private companies enter the market, the demand for advanced life support systems and telemedicine solutions is expected to surge. The AI-driven approach of Fifty1 AI Labs complements LUNR Aerospace's planned orbital access, enabling rapid development of therapeutics that address challenges like radiation exposure, microgravity-induced muscle loss, and cognitive decline, with potential applications in terrestrial healthcare markets valued at billions annually.

By integrating AI-powered drug repurposing with space-based research, this partnership opens opportunities for dual-use innovations across multiple high-value sectors, positioning investors at the nexus of biotech and space-tech disruption. The collaboration underscores Fifty1 Labs' commitment to pushing the boundaries of precision medicine, both on Earth and beyond.

For more information about Fifty1 Labs and its innovative AI-driven solutions, visit www.fifty1labs.com .

About Fifty1 AI Labs

Fifty1 AI Labs, a subsidiary of Fifty1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY), is redefining drug discovery by using AI to unlock new potential in proven medicines. By repurposing safe, off-patent compounds, we accelerate smarter therapies that improve lives, reduce costs, and create lasting value for patients, partners, and forward-thinking investors.

About LUNR Aerospace

LUNR Aerospace Corporation, commonly known as LUNR, is a Canadian space technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2024 with the mission to advance the future of orbital access from Canada, LUNR is working to develop reliable and efficient orbital launch vehicles. By combining cutting-edge innovation with Canadian ingenuity, LUNR aims to democratize access to space for commercial, scientific, and governmental missions worldwide. For more information on LUNR, visit https://lunrcorp.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

