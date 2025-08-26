MEXC Strengthens Risk Control and Compliance to Safeguard Users and Market Integrity

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announced it has taken a series of strengthened risk control and compliance measures designed to further protect users and maintain the integrity of the trading environment. These initiatives highlight MEXC’s commitment to combating fraudulent activities, restricting harmful bot trading, and reinforcing compliance risk management across its global platform.

Active Fight Against Fraud

MEXC continues to intensify its efforts against fraud through comprehensive monitoring and enforcement. In July and August, MEXC identified and restricted 17,464 suspicious user accounts linked to fraudulent activities — a 62% decline compared with previous periods — involving 3,070 fraud syndicates. The largest sources of these fraudulent activities were traced to the CIS region and India.

The decline in syndicated fraud was driven by advanced AI models that detect and intercept suspicious activities in real time, enabling proactive prevention.

Compliance and Account Verification

To further enhance compliance, MEXC has strengthened its risk control processes. During recent reviews, certain user funds were found to carry potential risks. Temporary withdrawal restrictions were imposed, and users were required to complete advanced KYC verification. The majority of accounts have since passed verification and had their restrictions lifted, while a smaller portion remains restricted due to suspicious fund activities.

MEXC strictly adheres to compliance requirements, reporting suspicious transactions and accounts, and submitted related compliance reports in July and August.

Measures Against Harmful Bot Trading

As a trading platform dedicated to retail traders, MEXC has reinforced its restrictions on bot trading in futures markets. Unlike professional institutions or automated systems, retail users may be at a disadvantage in the trading environment, as bots may create unfair competition.

Following its successful crackdown on coordinated user activity, MEXC observed a rise in bot trading attempts that violated platform rules. Between July and August, 2,008 bot trading accounts were identified, marking a 24% increase compared with May and June.

Commitment to Security and Trust

“These enhanced measures underscore our unwavering commitment to user asset security and market fairness,” said Tracy Jin, COO of MEXC. “By actively combating fraud, curbing harmful bot trading, and upholding compliance, we are building a safer and more trusted environment for our global trading community.”

Recently, MEXC has launched “ Proof of Trust ,” a comprehensive global campaign designed to enhance user protection, strengthen operational transparency, and foster deeper community trust across the digital asset industry. MEXC will continue to upgrade its risk control and security systems to address evolving challenges, while ensuring that its platform remains secure, transparent, and supportive of long-term industry growth.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

For more information, visit: MEXC Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

For media inquiries, please contact MEXC PR Team: media@mexc.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by MEXC. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

