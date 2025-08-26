Citrus Fiber Market to Reach US$ 575.28 Million by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global citrus fiber market was valued at US$ 490.3 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 575.28 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The industry is rapidly scaling production to meet an unprecedented wave of demand. In 2024, the global output of food-grade citrus fiber is forecast to reach approximately 26,500 metric tons. A robust pricing structure reflects the ingredient’s high value. The average selling price for food-grade citrus fiber is estimated at a significant US$ 11,800 per ton in 2024. The total global citrus-based dietary fibers space is projected to achieve a massive value of US$ 1.5 billion in 2025. This momentum is supported by the upcycling of agricultural side-streams. By 2025, the volume of citrus peels repurposed for fiber production is expected to swell by an additional 15,000 metric tons worldwide, underscoring the ingredient's sustainable appeal. The thriving market is clearly poised for continued, substantial growth.

Key Findings in Citrus Fiber Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 575.28 million CAGR 5.8% Largest Region (2024) North America (38%) By Type Soluble (74%) By Form Orange (53%) By Function Thickening Agent (33%) By Application Food and Beverage Industry (73%) Top Drivers Escalating consumer demand for clean-label, natural, and recognizable ingredients.

Rapid expansion of plant-based food and beverage product categories.

Superior functional properties for texture enhancement and fat/oil replacement. Top Trends Increased utilization in formulating meat and dairy alternative products.

Focus on upcycling citrus peels to create sustainable ingredients.

Development of organic and non-GMO certified citrus fiber options. Top Challenges Price volatility and supply chain disruptions for citrus fruits.

Competition from other established hydrocolloids and emerging natural fibers.

Need for greater formulator education on its versatile applications.

Strategic Investments and Collaborations Intensify the Competitive Landscape

Key players are making bold moves to solidify their positions and capture growth. CP Kelco is a prime example, having completed a substantial manufacturing capacity expansion for its citrus fiber line in April 2024. A US$ 60 million investment backed this strategic expansion. The move is designed to significantly boost supply capabilities for both current and new customers throughout 2024. The competitive environment is also shaped by partnerships. Azelis’s collaboration with CP Kelco, initiated in July 2021 to distribute natural food ingredients in the Netherlands, continues to influence European market dynamics in 2024.

Innovation is a key battleground in the citrus fiber market. The top five producers are expected to file for at least 10 new patents related to extraction and application by the end of 2025. Consumers can anticipate over 15 new citrus fiber product variations to be launched by these leading companies by 2025. Expansion into new territories is also a priority, with at least five new strategic distribution agreements targeting the Asia-Pacific market expected in 2025. This activity is creating jobs, with hiring for R&D and technical sales positions across top firms expected to add over 50 new roles globally in 2024.

Food and Beverage Applications Remain the Undisputed Market Cornerstone

The food and beverage industry continues to be the largest consumer of citrus fiber. Projections show the food and beverage segment will command a dominant 73% share of citrus fiber market applications in 2025. The bakery products segment is a major user, leveraging citrus fiber for its exceptional moisture retention properties in 2024. Its functionality extends to formulation innovation. Citrus fiber is increasingly utilized in 2024 as a clean-label substitute for eggs and wheat in various bakery goods. The sauces and seasonings category is another key application area. Formulators rely on its thickening and stabilizing capabilities in 2024.

Looking ahead, over 100 new beverage products are anticipated to launch globally in 2025 featuring citrus fiber for improved texture and pulp extension. The plant-based revolution is another significant driver. The use of citrus fiber in plant-based yogurts and cheeses to achieve a creamy texture is projected to increase by 1,200 metric tons in 2025. Similarly, the meat and egg replacement segment is expected to boost its consumption by 1,500 metric tons in 2024.

Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Sectors Embrace Health-Forward Functional Fiber

The tangible health benefits of citrus fiber are fueling its rapid adoption in wellness-focused industries. The expanding nutraceuticals industry in the Asia-Pacific citrus fiber market is a critical driver for citrus fiber demand in 2024. Its role in promoting gut health is a primary factor for its inclusion in new dietary supplements launched throughout the year. The rising prevalence of diabetes is also creating new opportunities. Demand for citrus fiber in products aimed at blood sugar control is increasing in 2024. The functional food and beverage trend is set to accelerate.

By 2025, at least 40 new functional products fortified with citrus fiber are expected to launch in North America. Its use as a natural excipient in pharmaceutical tablet binding is forecast to increase by 200 metric tons in 2025. Major brands are taking notice of the promising citrus fiber market. At least five major nutraceutical companies are anticipated to incorporate the ingredient into their weight management product lines by 2025. Furthermore, ongoing research is expected to result in at least 25 new product formulations for digestive health between 2024 and 2025.

Personal Care and Cosmetics Emerge as a Vibrant New Frontier

The powerful consumer demand for natural and transparent ingredients is opening new doors. The personal care sector is recognized as the second fastest-growing segment for citrus fiber application. A strong consumer desire for transparency in cosmetic ingredients is positively influencing growth within the citrus fiber market in 2024. The application of citrus fiber in cosmetics is also a notable factor in the Canadian market's impressive growth in 2024. The product launch pipeline is robust. At least 50 new skincare products, including lotions and creams, are expected to launch in 2025 using citrus fiber as a natural texturizer.

Its sustainable profile is also a key selling point. The use of citrus fiber as a biodegradable exfoliating agent is projected to replace 10 metric tons of plastic microbeads in 2025. In 2024, an estimated 30 new hair care formulations will utilize the ingredient for its thickening and stabilizing properties. The "clean beauty" movement is a perfect match, with the number of brands incorporating citrus fiber expected to increase by over 20 in 2025.

Regional Analysis Reveals North American Leadership and Asian Market Potential

A detailed geographic overview shows established leaders and high-growth emerging regions. North America is set to hold a substantial 38% share of the global citrus fiber market in 2025. The U.S. market alone was valued at a significant $82.4 million in 2024. The Asia Pacific region represents the future of growth. The APAC market is expected to hold second largest share of the market by the end of 2033, with strong upward trends already visible. China's market was valued at US$ 15.7 million in 2025, while India's market size for the same year was US$ 8.5 million. Investment in infrastructure is following this growth. At least two new processing facilities are planned for Southeast Asia, with operations expected to commence by the end of 2025. Established markets are also seeing increased activity. Intra-European trade of citrus fiber is forecast to increase by 1,000 metric tons in 2024.

Technological Innovation and Dedicated Research Are Redefining Market Boundaries

Continuous innovation is unlocking the full potential of citrus fiber. Technological advances are facilitating more efficient production and expanding the product portfolio of the citrus fiber market in 2024. Research and development spending is heavily focused on sustainability. Key goals in 2024 include reduced water usage and minimized waste generation. Companies are also concentrating on enhancing functional properties. Improving solubility and digestibility are key objectives in 2024 to meet the evolving demands of the food industry.

Intellectual property development is active. It is anticipated that at least three new proprietary extraction techniques will be patented by 2025 to improve yields. This innovation is attracting capital, with venture capital investment in startups focused on upcycling expected to surpass $15 million in 2024. Academia is also involved. At least 10 universities are expected to participate in industry-funded research projects in 2025. A primary R&D goal for 2025 is to increase the oil-binding capacity of citrus fiber by 5 grams per gram, enhancing its performance in fat replacement applications.

8. The Powerful Clean-Label Consumer Movement Is the Market’s Primary Catalyst

Consumer behavior is fundamentally shaping the direction and velocity of market growth. A rising tide of health consciousness among consumers is a key market driver in 2024. The growing preference for natural ingredients over synthetic alternatives is significantly enhancing the market landscape. The demand for clean-label, minimally processed foods is a mega-trend propelling the citrus fiber market forward. The natural product segment is poised to capture a 34% market share in 2025, a testament to this shift. This translates directly to product development. In 2025, it is expected that over 300 new products will feature a "clean label" with citrus fiber as a key ingredient.

The plant-based sector is a major beneficiary in the citrus fiber market. The number of plant-based food items using citrus fiber is projected to increase by at least 150 SKUs in North America and Europe combined in 2025. Formulators are actively replacing legacy ingredients. An estimated 1,000 metric tons of artificial additives will be replaced by citrus fiber in 2024 alone.

Sustainability and Favorable Regulations Provide Powerful Market Tailwinds

The industry’s foundation is built on sustainable practices and a supportive regulatory climate. Oranges are the primary raw material, accounting for an estimated 37.6% of the revenue share in 2024. Peel biomass from citrus fruits makes up approximately 46% of the fresh fruit's weight, creating an abundant and sustainable raw material stream. The growth in the citrus fiber market champions a circular economy by reducing agricultural waste. In 2024, an estimated 300,000 metric tons of citrus peels will be processed. Major brands are committing to this model. By 2025, at least 10 major food companies will publicly commit to using upcycled ingredients like citrus fiber. The supply of certified organic citrus peels is expected to increase by 5,000 metric tons in 2025. New water-recycling technologies are expected to reduce the industry's water footprint by 10 million gallons in 2024.

On the regulatory front, citrus fiber is used as a substitute for additives restricted under FDA regulations, such as carrageenan. Its hypoallergenic properties aid consumer acceptance in 2024. Approvals are expanding, with at least three additional South American countries expected to approve its use in 2025. The number of products with Non-GMO Project Verification is expected to increase by 50 in 2024, and five more ingredients are expected to receive official "upcycled certified" status in 2025. The positive outlook of the citrus fiber market is further confirmed by expectations of at least two new GRAS notifications and three new standardized testing methods by the end of 2025.

