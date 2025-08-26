Road Safety Market Surges to $12.39 billion by 2030 - Dominated by Siemens (Germany), Motorola Solutions (US), Jenoptik (Germany)

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Road Safety Market is projected to grow from USD 6.69 billion in 2025 to USD 12.39 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Road Safety Market"

349 - Tables

70 - Figures

385 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=93636585

Road Safety Market Dynamics

Drivers

Urban surge fuels smart road safety revolution amid rising traffic risks

Commercial fleets push for safety-driven operational efficiency

Restraints

Lack of standardized and uniform technologies

Data privacy and surveillance concerns hinder adoption of road safety technologies

Opportunities

Improved intelligent transportation systems for road safety

Integration of AI and predictive analytics in traffic management systems

List of Top Companies in Road Safety Market

Siemens (Germany)

Motorola Solutions (US)

Jenoptik (Germany)

Kapsch TrafficCom (Austria)

Sensys Gatso Group (Sweden)

Verra Mobility (US)

Teledyne FLIR (US)

IDEMIA (France)

Vitronic (Germany)

SWARCO (Austria)

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=93636585

The market is driven by growing government efforts to enhance road safety. The government implements measures to support various states and other authorities in strengthening and enhancing enforcement quality to ensure the consistent and effective application of safety laws. It actively promotes the development and reinforcement of highway patrols on national and state highways in collaboration with state governments and union territories as needed.

The European Union (EU) is committed to “Vision Zero” for eliminating road deaths by 2050, and the interim goal is to reduce road deaths by 50% by 2030. Under the General Safety Regulation (GSR), mandated and enforced technologies are now standard in new cars from July 2022, such as intelligent speed assistance (ISA), lane-keeping assist, event data recorders, and driver attention monitoring. EU funding supported advanced smart infrastructure, intelligent transport systems (ITS), urban safety zones, and vulnerable road user (VRU) protection measures.

The adoption of digitalization and technologies such as computer vision, IoT sensors, artificial intelligence, and computing power has led to the development of new road safety tools, such as cameras at intersections. These tools assist in gathering detailed data on pedestrian, vehicle, and cyclist movements, as well as traffic volumes. An Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) links cameras located at traffic intersections with AI technology so that it can recognize vehicles that violate traffic rules and send alerts to authorities in real time. Interestingly, an adaptive traffic control system can use data from these cameras to regulate signal cycles, thus minimizing the waiting time at traffic signals. Al is transforming traffic management in urban areas by reducing congestion.

Road safety solutions are being reimagined as the IoT connects physical devices across the internet to communicate, share data, and learn about traffic flow. loT modal clears new lines of advanced communication technologies underpinning vehicle-to-everything (v2x), with transformative potential for traffic management and enhanced capability for profit. These systems create a centrally controlled network, optimize vehicle routes, and efficiently manage traffic data and travel history. loT-driven road safety systems include predicting congestion on collector roads through road occupancy measures, providing real-time traffic updates via roadside displays, and monitoring road density in smart campuses.

The service segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Managed services and professional services are included in the services section. It is anticipated that related services will be quickly embraced as the use of road safety technologies grows. Road safety services are mostly used to improve the current infrastructure and incorporate the newest safety innovations. The professional services segment has been segmented into consulting, training, and system integration categories. Professional services include planning the services, designing the solutions to be deployed, consulting with the enterprise to suggest the right solution/service, and upgrading the enterprise’s current infrastructure to become compatible with deploying the latest road safety services.

The software segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period in the road safety market. The intelligence layer of the road safety market comprises software that can take raw data from cameras, sensors, and roadside units, translating it into valuable information that aids in safety planning, law enforcement, traffic management, and violation management systems. Their automated detection of violations, analysis of traffic patterns, incident detection, and real-time event response are necessary to create modern road safety ecosystems to include prevention components. One central feature is the violation detection engine, which uses computer vision and hardware enforcement data to automatically detect speeding, red-light violations, non-use of a seatbelt, or mobile telephone violations, and wrong-way driving. This means authorities can issue citations without intervention from staff members and improve the speed at which they are able to enforce.

North America, particularly the US, holds a dominant position in the global road safety market, supported by its highly developed digital ecosystem, advanced IT infrastructure, and early adoption of innovative, data-centric technologies. The region has witnessed a surge in demand for road safety solutions, driven by the increasing complexity of urban mobility, rising vehicular density, and a growing emphasis on sustainable transportation planning. The US and Canada are emphasizing the development of Smart City frameworks, with road safety as a foundational pillar. This includes significant investment in intelligent transport systems (ITS), vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication, advanced surveillance systems, real-time traffic analytics, and AI-based emergency response solutions. Government initiatives and public-private partnerships are actively shaping the market. The US Department of Transportation and Transport Canada have allocated substantial funds for upgrading highway infrastructure, traffic management systems, and digital road safety programs.

Efforts such as the “Vision Zero” initiative, adopted in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto, reflect a broader policy shift to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries. These initiatives encourage vehicle automation, predictive risk modeling, and near real-time data exchange among infrastructure, vehicles, and operators. Furthermore, the presence of major technology firms and leading automotive OEMs in the region ensures a consistent pipeline of R&D and innovation. As traffic data becomes more granular and accessible through IoT devices and edge computing, North America is expected to see continued growth in software-led safety solutions and AI-enhanced road monitoring services. This ongoing transformation reinforces the region’s leadership in shaping the future of global road safety.

Inquire Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=93636585

The road safety market presents numerous opportunities driven by rapid urbanization, urban planning toward smart city technologies, and a renewed focus worldwide on reducing fatalities on the roads. The demand for intelligent transportation systems (ITS) , new AI-based enforcement technologies, and real-time data analytics is increasing the space for innovation in transportation safety technologies. The road safety ecosystem is evolving. Governments are investing in upgrading infrastructure, developing connected vehicle environments, and pedestrian safety improvements while investing government funds toward active transportation pilot projects, creating an environment for technology suppliers. The key players in the ecosystem can capture opportunities by delivering integrated, end-to-end safety solutions, an IMS combination delivery of hardware (cameras, sensors, and VMS) combined with a full suite of advanced data and software analytic platforms, automation, and data management for active mobility programs.

Establishing robust vendor relationships is crucial for advancing government initiatives and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. This approach enhances service delivery and fosters value generation through effective public-private partnerships, eventually contributing to a secure and efficient system infrastructure. As connected and autonomous vehicles begin to operate on our roads, key stakeholders can concentrate on developing vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communication tools. This involves creating integrated dynamic traffic management systems and street use toolkits, as well as employing connected or digital twin technologies. The advancements will enhance our ability to gather outdoor data and improve performance as part of roadway intelligence.

Get access to the latest updates on Road Safety Companies and Road Safety Industry