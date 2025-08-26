BluePearl Pet Hospital Opens New Location in Monterey

Tampa, FL, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, BluePearlTM, proudly part of Mars Veterinary Health, announced its Monterey hospital will be relocating to a brand-new veterinary medical center on Tuesday, September 9. BluePearl Monterey is the only 24-hour emergency veterinary hospital in the local community, with the investment underscoring BluePearl’s commitment to providing industry leading emergency and specialty care to pets in Monterey when they need it most.

BluePearl’s new Monterey hospital will expand its footprint from 8,000 to 15,000 square feet. The new hospital will be located at 2200 Garden Road, Monterey, CA 93940. Alongside 24-hour emergency care, BluePearl Monterey will continue providing leading specialty services, including cardiology and internal medicine.

The new hospital will feature state-of-the-art equipment, including a new Computed Tomography (CT) Machine, which is used to produce internal images of the body. The latest equipment will provide BluePearl Associates with up-to-date tools to diagnose and treat pets.

“Our new hospital will allow us to provide industry leading specialty and emergency veterinary care to more pets in the Monterey area,” said Bill Sullenberger, DVM Emergency Medicine at BluePearl, Monterey. “We are delighted to continue providing the local community with 24-hour emergency veterinary care. We want all pet owners in the local area to know, if and when you need us, no matter the time or day, we are here, and our passionate team is ready to help.”

60 BluePearl Associates, currently employed at BluePearl Monterey, will also move to the new hospital. BluePearl currently has several open positions in Monterey which can be viewed at careers.bluepearlvet.com.

“Our new BluePearl Monterey hospital is a significant investment in the local community which can help improve the lives of pets and their families,” said Da Chang, chief operating officer at BluePearl. “We have the same team of incredible, passionate Associates, who are ready to provide industry leading care to pets any time of the day or night. We know pet owners in Monterey will continue to receive the same standard of exceptional care, in a state-of-the-art hospital that our team is proud to call home.”

BluePearl provides exceptional specialty and emergency care through shared passion, knowledge and talents, to achieve our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. To learn more about BluePearl Monterey visit, BluePearl Pet Hospital Monterey | Del Rey Oaks, CA

About BluePearl Pet Hospital

Founded in 1996, BluePearl Pet Hospital is one of the largest providers of specialty and emergency veterinary care in the United States with over 100 hospitals in 30 states. As part of the Mars Veterinary Health family of practices—which includes nearly 70,000 Associates around the world who are united in delivering high-quality veterinary care when and where pets and their owners need it—BluePearl is dedicated to its Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. Learn more at BluePearlVet.com.