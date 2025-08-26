Laboratory Supplies Market to Reach USD 76.8 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Rising Demand for Advanced Research Tools and Growing Biotech Investments – SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laboratory Supplies Market Size & Growth Analysis

According to SNS Insider, the global Laboratory Supplies Market was valued at USD 41.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 76.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2024–2032. The U.S. Laboratory Supplies Market accounted for USD 13.02 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 23.64 billion by 2032, recording a CAGR of 6.86%.

This steady expansion is driven by the rapid advancement of life sciences research, the growing reliance on diagnostic laboratories, and increasing R&D spending in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology. As the healthcare sector pushes toward precision medicine, laboratory consumables, instruments, and analytical tools are becoming indispensable across research, academic, and clinical environments.





Market Overview

Laboratory supplies encompass a wide range of products including glassware, consumables, instruments, chemicals, and safety equipment. These are essential for diagnostics, drug development, and academic research. In the U.S., the market growth is supported by federal R&D funding, academic research expansion, and strong demand from the pharmaceutical sector.

Additionally, the rise of biobanking, genomics, molecular diagnostics, and cell biology research is driving the adoption of high-quality laboratory consumables and equipment. With increased demand for automation and high-throughput testing, laboratories are shifting toward digital integration and smart supply solutions.

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NanoDrop One Microvolume UV-Vis Spectrophotometer, Orion Star A215 pH/Conductivity Benchtop Meter)

Agilent Technologies (Agilent 8890 GC System, Agilent 1260 Infinity II LC)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (CFX96 Touch Real-Time PCR Detection System, ChemiDoc MP Imaging System)

PerkinElmer (Lambda 365+ UV/Vis Spectrophotometer, NexION 2000 ICP-MS)

Bruker Corporation (MALDI Biotyper Microbial Identification System, Avance NEO NMR Spectrometer)

Danaher Corporation (DxH 900 Hematology Analyzer, Biomek i-Series Automated Workstations)

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific (CHOgro High Yield Expression System, IS Sf Insect Cell Culture Medium)

Sartorius AG (Cubis II Premium Laboratory Balance, Ambr 15 Cell Culture System)

Shimadzu Corporation (LCMS-8060NX Mass Spectrometer, UV-1900i UV-Vis Spectrophotometer)

Waters Corporation (ACQUITY UPLC H-Class PLUS System, Xevo TQ-S micro Mass Spectrometer)

Eppendorf AG (Eppendorf Centrifuge 5425 R, Eppendorf Research plus Pipette)

Merck Group (MilliporeSigma) (Milli-Q IQ 7000 Water Purification System, Stericup Quick Release Vacuum Filtration System)

VWR International (Avantor) (VWR Symphony UV-Visible Spectrophotometer, VWR Advanced Hotplate Stirrer)

Beckman Coulter (CytoFLEX Flow Cytometer, Optima XPN Ultracentrifuge)

Sysmex Corporation (XN-Series Hematology Analyzer, UF-5000 Urine Particle Analyzer)

INTEGRA Biosciences AG (EVOLVE Manual Pipette, VACUSAFE Aspiration System)

Antylia Scientific (Cole-Parmer) (Masterflex L/S Peristaltic Pump, Traceable Digital Thermometers)

Liberty Industries, Inc. (Modular Cleanrooms, Air Showers)

Fox Scientific, Inc. (FSI Analytical Balances, FSI Laboratory Glassware)

International Crystal Laboratories (KBr Optical Crystals, FTIR Gas Cells)

Segment Analysis

By Product

In 2023, the equipment segment held a 64% share of revenue of Laboratory Supplies Market, depending on prerequisite instruments like analytical & laboratory devices, centrifuges, incubators, and photometers. They are essential for research in areas such as genomics, proteomics, drug discovery, and personalized medicine. Because of the high costs associated with its equipment, as well as the potentially long lifespan for any purchase, most of this gear is only acquired with significant government and institutional funding, such as from the NIH and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation. With advances in technology, lab automation, digital integration and compliance with regulatory agencies like FDA and EMA, upgrades are also throttled further. Bringing the latter aspect into the picture, growth is yet another consequence of demand from CROs, biopharmaceuticals, and academic centers for complex, data-driven research that rely on advanced, high-throughput instruments.

Regional Trends

North America Leads While Europe Emerges Rapidly in Global Laboratory Supplies Market Growth

The North America region held the first place in the global Laboratory Supplies Market in 2023, and accounted for about 38% of total revenue in Laboratory Supplies Market. These include massive government support; a robust biopharma and healthcare market; and an established, well-connected research infrastructure. The sustained interest of the U.S. government toward research is exemplified within the NIH 2024 allocation of greater than USD 48 billion, with much of that legislation being dedicated toward laboratory infrastructure, modernization, and improving laboratory inputs. New research institutions, the best hospitals, and the largest concentration of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies in the world, previously available now make laboratory supplies that much more expensive. Additionally, North America has also its own share of strict regulatory framework as agencies like U.S. Food & Drug administration are heavily and strictly regulating the whole region making all of its laboratories to keep upgrading their apparatus for high standards of safety and data integrity.

There is a good growth throughout Europe as well, with countries such as Germany, the UK, and even France investing heavily in better lab equipment and biotech regions. The focus on circularity, digitalization, and regulatory compliance with these stressed shortages is fuelling demand for state-of-the-art equipment and consumables. With targeted efforts to innovate and support laboratory technology, Europe is fast becoming a major emerging market for laboratory supplies.

Recent News:

In June 2024, Cytiva introduced Supor Prime sterilizing-grade filters, designed for high-concentration biologic drug production. This innovation addresses the growing demand for advanced filtration solutions in pharmaceutical and bioprocessing labs.

Statistical Insights & Trends

Over USD 55 billion was invested in life sciences R&D globally in 2023, with laboratories accounting for more than 45% of spending.

Demand for biodegradable and sustainable lab consumables is projected to increase by 30% by 2030, aligning with green lab initiatives.

Automation-driven laboratories are expected to reduce operational costs by 25% by 2027.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

Regional prescription and testing trends – helps you analyze demand patterns and adoption of laboratory supplies across key geographies.

– helps you analyze demand patterns and adoption of laboratory supplies across key geographies. Laboratory supply consumption volume – helps you track utilization by type and identify high-demand product categories.

– helps you track utilization by type and identify high-demand product categories. Healthcare spending allocation – helps you evaluate budget priorities for laboratory supplies across regions and institutions.

– helps you evaluate budget priorities for laboratory supplies across regions and institutions. Environmental and regulatory compliance metrics – helps you understand sustainability requirements and regulatory pressures shaping laboratory supply usage.

– helps you understand sustainability requirements and regulatory pressures shaping laboratory supply usage. Capacity utilization rates – helps you assess supply adequacy versus demand to identify overcapacity or undersupply risks.

– helps you assess supply adequacy versus demand to identify overcapacity or undersupply risks. Supply chain disruption index – helps you detect vulnerable regions or suppliers impacted by geopolitical or logistical challenges.

– helps you detect vulnerable regions or suppliers impacted by geopolitical or logistical challenges. Competitive landscape – helps you gauge the positioning and growth strategies of key laboratory supply manufacturers.

Laboratory Supplies Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 41.8 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 76.8 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments By Product (Equipment {Incubators, Laminar Flow Hood, Lab Air Filtration System, Micro Manipulation Systems, Centrifuges, Scopes, Spectrophotometer & Microarray Equipment, Sonicators & Homogenizers, Autoclaves & Sterilizers, Others}, Disposables {Pipettes, Tips, Tubes, Gloves, Cuvettes, Masks, Dishes, Cell Imaging Consumables, Cell Culture Consumables}) Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Report Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

