Quebec City Comiccon 2025: The Capital of Fantasy Fiction

QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quebec City Comiccon is set to transform the province’s capital into a realm of fantasy for one fabulous weekend. Presented by Le Journal de Québec, in collaboration with EBOX and powered by Nixa, the event will celebrate its 11th edition on October 11 and 12 at the Centre de congrès de Québec. Thousands of fans are expected to immerse themselves in the colorful universe of comic books, anime, cartoons, movies, video games, and the boundless wonders of the imagination.

Stars from the most exciting corners of pop culture and fantasy fiction will join the festivities to meet and greet attendees. Headliners include GATES MCFADDEN, beloved as Dr. Beverly Crusher in Star Trek: The Next Generation, its four films, and Star Trek: Picard; BRIANNA KNICKERBOCKER, a favorite of anime fans for her voice roles in Re:Zero, Genshin Impact, Demon Slayer, Filo, Wiz, and Sakura & Charlotte; stuntman and actor MATHIEU CODERRE, who terrified audiences in Scream VI; and Quebec’s own Web sensation, LEWIS LEFOU.

Artist Alley will feature dozens of comic book and graphic novel creators eager to share their talent and tricks-of-the-trade. Among the confirmed artists are JAMES RAIZ (Transformers, Wonder Woman), FRANÇOIS LAPIERRE (L’Histoire de 5 grands groupes de métal du Québec, Tome 2), VORO (L’agent double), LOUIS PARADIS (Baptême dans le feu), NICK MICHO (Blackrose Saga), SERGE LAPOINTE (Seven Soldiers of Victory, Batgirl), PATRICK BOUTIN-GAGNÉ (Le Mangeur d’Âmes), ERIC ALLARD (Transformers, Avatar: The Last Airbender), and many more to be announced in the coming weeks.

Programming highlights abound. Celebrities will take the stage and sign autographs. On Saturday, October 11 at 6:00 p.m., professional and amateur cosplayers from across Quebec and Canada will showcase their most dazzling creations at the Masquerade and at Cosplay-Eh!, a new Canadian cosplay championship which will crown the nation’s cosplay king and queen at the 2026 Montreal finals. Later that evening, at 8:30 p.m., Montreal’s one-of-a-kind burlesque troupe BurlesGeek will deliver a cheeky, geeky tribute to beloved characters from movies, comics, and video games. The Orchestre Select Start will also perform timeless themes from beloved movies and TV shows on Saturday, while jazz quartet The Arcade Jukebox will perform video game soundtracks on Sunday.

The Exhibition hall will feature gaming zones for every taste, including Disney Lorcana, Tabletop games by Infini-Jeux, and a video game area by La Planque Jeux Vidéo. Heroes will walk among the crowds, brought to life by fan-favorite cosplay groups, from the 501st Legion – Imperial Fortress Garrison and Quebec Ghostbusters Headquarters to the pirates of Epic Cosplay Experience, Montreal Casey Jones & TMNT, and Halo Cosplay Canada. Even the legendary DeLorean automobile will return from Back to the Future.

More fun will be announced soon.

Quebec City Comiccon warmly thanks its partners: Le Journal de Québec, EBOX, Nixa, Club Tissus, Conteneurs Experts, Gabriel Transport, Impresse, L2 Bubble Tea, Lamcom, SR Immobilier, WKND Radio, CHYK, Centre des congrès de Québec, Hilton Quebec, La Planque Jeux Vidéo, Infini-Jeux, Disney Lorcana, and Pure Arts.

ABOUT QUEBEC CITY COMICCON:

Quebec City Comiccon was launched in 2014. This fast-growing event attracted over 22,000 visitors in 2024. Comiccon is an event dedicated to pop culture; it takes the form of a fan convention with multi-genre content, with focus on comic books, sci-fi, horror, manga/anime, toys, movies, video games and the broaden pop culture and entertainment worlds. Among its features are a large exhibit room, an artist alley, corporate and interactive booths, guest panels, film screenings, guest signature and photo sessions, a costume contest and a masquerade, just to name a few.

To apply for a media accreditation for the October 2025 edition, please complete this form:

Media – Comiccon de Québec



To download photos & videos: Comiccon de Québec 2025 - salle de presse - Dropbox

Source: Quebec City Comiccon

For all media inquiries, please contact Leeja Murphy at leeja@agencepink.com or 514-213-0045.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98ab1432-055f-4057-a1d9-3e42184dfaf1