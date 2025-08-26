PayPoint plc : Director/PDMR Shareholding

26 August 2025

PayPoint plc ("the Company")

Notification of transaction by Person Closely Associated with a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”)

The notification below is made in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation:

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)Name

Sarah Coghlan
2.Reason for the notification
b)Position / status

 		Person closely associated with PDMR Julian Coghlan.
c)Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NamePayPoint plc

b)LEI code5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1/3p each



GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)                         Volumes

£7.34                     2,432
   Aggregated information

-          Aggregated volume

-          Price

-          Total

2,432

£7.34

£17,858.76

e)Date of the transaction

20 August 2025

f)Place of the transaction

XLON


4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument



Identification code

Ordinary shares of 1/3p each



GB00B02QND93

b)Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)                         Volumes

£7.34                     2,452
   Aggregated information

-          Aggregated volume

-          Price

-          Total

2,452

£7.34

£17,987.92

e)Date of the transaction

20 August 2025

f)Place of the transaction

XLON

Enquiries:
        
PayPoint plc           
Phil Higgins, on behalf of Indigo Corporate Secretary Limited, Company Secretary
+44 (0)7542031173

Steve O'Neill, Chief Marketing and Corporate Affairs Officer
+44 (0)7919488066

LEI: 5493004YKWI8U0GDD138

http://corporate.paypoint.com/


