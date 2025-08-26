Miovision Previews MATEO: An AI-Powered Virtual Agent for the Future of Traffic Engineering

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if traffic engineers had a tireless partner to handle the heavy lifting? Miovision, a leader in intelligent traffic systems, is excited to unveil MATEO (Miovision Automated Traffic Engineering Operator), an advanced AI-powered virtual agent that seamlessly integrates with how cities manage their roads.

MATEO is designed to act as a virtual colleague, leveraging Miovision’s deep expertise in traffic data and signal operations. It’s designed to help traffic engineers more easily query and understand their operations so they have more time to focus on improvements that enhance road safety and efficiency.

"MATEO represents a significant leap forward in intelligent traffic management," said Kurtis McBride, CEO and Co-founder of Miovision. “By combining AI, data insights, and deep domain expertise, we are deploying an agent that not only accelerates an engineer’s work but also helps cities working with limited budgets respond faster to the ever-changing conditions on their roads.”

This innovative patent pending virtual agent seamlessly integrates into existing Miovision systems, enabling it to process vast amounts of traffic data while generating powerful insights that traffic engineers can use to make better decisions.

With MATEO, Miovision continues its mission to empower cities with smarter, more responsive transportation solutions. We are building the future of mobility—and MATEO is just the beginning.

If you are at ITS World Congress in Atlanta make sure to drop by booth 1017 to learn more.

About Miovision

Miovision is a global leader in Intelligent Mobility, helping over 5,000 customers in 68 countries improve road safety and traffic flow. With technology that has detected more than 77 billion vehicles and 3 billion pedestrians and cyclists, Miovision provides cities with the insights and tools they need to manage traffic proactively. By shifting from reactive to data-driven traffic management, Miovision empowers communities to design smarter, safer, and more efficient streets for all road users.

For further information:

Contact: