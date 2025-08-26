Patient-Led Decisions Accelerate IBD Treatment Switching, Spherix Global Insights Finds

EXTON, PA, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in the US are taking a more active role than ever before in the decision to switch their advanced therapies, driving faster transitions between treatments and creating opportunities for brand growth, according to Spherix Global Insights’ newly published Patient Chart Dynamix™: Switching in IBD (US) service.

An analysis of approximately 1,000 IBD patient charts submitted by 200 gastroenterologists, each capturing a biologic, JAK inhibitor, or S1P receptor modulator switch within the past three months, reveals a marked rise since 2017 in the proportion of switches driven significantly or primarily by patients in both ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD). In most patient-led switches captured in the 2025 audit, individuals were clinically informed about their disease status. Importantly, when patients played a significant role in initiating a switch, the average time spent on their previous agent was considerably shorter compared to cases where they played a lesser role.

This shift in decision-making comes at a time of unprecedented change in the IBD market. In the past three years, multiple new therapies have entered the space, prompting updated treatment guidelines from leading societies including the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) and the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG). With competition intensifying across biologics, JAK inhibitors, and S1P receptor modulators, brands are emphasizing distinct features to stand out, including Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicines’ Tremfya subcutaneous induction in CD and AbbVie’s Skyrizi On-Body Injector.

As patients play a greater role in treatment decisions, manufacturers have an opportunity to shape these conversations. Educational initiatives that equip patients to recognize inadequate disease control and engage proactively with physicians can reduce time to switching, speed brand uptake, and drive better outcomes.

Spherix will continue to closely monitor these and other trends in IBD. Additionally, the European counterpart to this analysis, Patient Chart Dynamix™: Switching in IBD (EU5), will be released in the coming months, offering additional insights into regional differences and the evolving role of patients in treatment decision-making.

About Patient Chart Dynamix™

Patient Chart Dynamix™ is an independent service that includes robust patient chart audits and integrated specialist surveys fielded biannually. This research provides an in-depth, real-world view of treatment practices by combining verified patient data with attitudinal insights from physicians.

