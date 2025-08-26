Gateway Group Announces Final Lineup of 60+ Companies Across AI, FinTech, Cleantech, and Other Growth Sectors Presenting in San Francisco Sept. 3–4

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Group (“Gateway”), a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm, today confirmed its final lineup of presenting companies for its annual Gateway Conference taking place September 3-4, 2025, at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco.

This year’s conference will feature more than 60 public and private companies across high-growth sectors, including AI, fintech, cleantech, consumer, financial services, and industrials. Notable presenting companies include Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD), Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX), Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE: SEI), Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI), Canada Packers (TSX: MFI), Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ: BTM), alongside a diverse roster of innovative emerging companies positioned at the forefront of their respective industries.



The 2025 Gateway Conference is set to welcome more than 300 institutional investors and analysts from leading buy- and sell-side firms. In addition, Gateway has partnered with Stocktwits, the largest community for retail investors with more than 10 million registered users, to bring The Daily Rip Live—hosted by journalist Katie Perry—directly to the conference. This partnership extends the reach of presenting companies beyond the institutional audience in the room, providing executives with a unique opportunity to engage a nationwide retail investor base in real time. Additional details can be viewed here.

The two-day agenda features company presentations and curated one-on-one meetings that provide investors with direct access to management teams, a hallmark feature that continues to distinguish the Gateway Conference as a premier networking and discovery platform for the investment community.



“For us, the Gateway Conference has always been about building real connections,” said Scott Liolios, founder and president of Gateway Group. “When you put innovative companies in the same room with thoughtful investors, good things happen. It’s less about a single meeting or presentation, and more about starting conversations that can lead to lasting relationships and, ultimately, long-term value creation.”



For more information about the 2025 Gateway Conference, including registration details and the full conference schedule, please visit www.gateway-grp.com/conference or email conference@gateway-grp.com.

Presenting Companies as of Aug. 26 – Subject to Change

The latest schedule of presenting companies is being provided below and will be regularly updated on the Gateway Conference website.



Artificial Intelligence and Digital Infrastructure

‍Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD)‍

Fusemachines (Private)

Jet.AI (NASDAQ: JTAI)



Business Services

Amaze Holdings (NYSE: AMZE)

Atlantic International (NASDAQ: ATLN)

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI)

Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI)

zSpace (NASDAQ: ZSPC)



Clean Tech

Amprius (NYSE: AMPX)

Sea Forrest International Ltd (Private)

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ: TYGO)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS)

Zeo Energy Corp (NASDAQ: ZEO)



Consumer

a.k.a Brands (NYSE: AKA)

Canada Packers (TSX: MFI)

Events.com (Private)

Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA)

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO)

Jones Soda Co (OTCMKTS: JSDA)

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ: MSS)

Perfect Moment (NYSE: PMNT)

Sow Good (NASDAQ: SOWG)

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ: SNYR)

Energy and Industrials

Anaergia, Inc. (TSX: ANRG)

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ: ACNT)

Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE: BW)

Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN)

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE)

North American Construction Group (NYSE: NOA)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE: SEI)

Vantage Corp. (NYSE: VNTG)



Financial Services/FinTech

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK)

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ: BTM)

BitFuFu, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUFU)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ: CPSS)

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DEFT)

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FTHM)

Technology

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG)

Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX)

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE)

FastTrack (NASDAQ: FTRK)

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE: GCTS)

HeartCore (NASDAQ: HTCR)

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ: LINK)

Kaltura (NASDAQ: KLTR)

Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX)

Locafy (NASDAQ: LCFY)

Mobilicom (NASDAQ: MOB)

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY)

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA)

Optex (NASDAQ: OPXS)

Qualstar Corporation (OTCMKTS: QBAK)

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS: QTRHF)

Snail Games (NASDAQ: SNAL)

SOBR Safe Inc (NASDAQ: SOBR)

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSTI)

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL)

WidePoint (NYSE: WYY)



About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs, visit Gateway-Grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.



Contact:

Gateway Group

4685 MacArthur Court, Suite 400

Newport Beach, CA 92660

1-949-574-3860

info@gateway-grp.com