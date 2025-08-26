The Park at Katy Trail Now Open and Leasing: Boutique Luxury Living Arrives in Dallas’ Iconic Trailside Neighborhood

The Park at Katy Trail is now open and leasing 300 units in Dallas, TX with direct access to Katy Trail

DALLAS, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willow Bridge Property Company is pleased to announce that The Park at Katy Trail is now officially open and leasing. Located at the cross street of Carlisle and Bowen in the heart of Dallas, this boutique 300-unit community blends refined interiors, premium amenities, and an unmatched location just steps from the city’s most beloved urban trail.

Set within the vibrant Turtle Creek neighborhood, The Park at Katy Trail offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes ranging from 756 to 1,682 square feet. Designed with elevated finishes and modern conveniences, residences feature hardwood-style flooring, quartz countertops with designer backsplashes, stainless steel appliance packages, shaker-style soft-close cabinetry, and full-size washers and dryers. Select units include oversized patios, private yards, built-in desks and bookshelves, and urban mudrooms. First floor units alongside Carlisle St offer direct access, making it easier than ever to hop on the trail or walk to restaurants and shops.

“We’ve long believed this site had the potential to become something truly special,” said Jeff Courtwright, President of Development at Willow Bridge. “To see The Park at Katy Trail now open and welcoming its first residents is incredibly gratifying. The location speaks for itself -walkable, dynamic, and surrounded by some of the best dining, parks, and culture Dallas has to offer. We’re proud to deliver a community that matches the energy and elegance of its surroundings.”

Community amenities were curated to elevate daily life and foster connection, including a resort-style pool and spa, tanning shelf with in-water loungers, fire pit with lounge seating, poolside cabanas, and outdoor kitchen and BBQ areas. Indoors, residents enjoy access to a clubroom with banquette seating, a state-of-the-art fitness center, coworking lounge, private micro-offices, and both mid-size and large conference rooms. Practical touches include automated package lockers, private storage, EV charging stations, and a secured underground parking garage with controlled access and reserved spaces available.

Just steps from Turtle Creek Park and walkable to Whole Foods, West Village, Katy Trail Ice House, and dozens of restaurants, grocers, and boutiques, The Park at Katy Trail offers a rare mix of tranquility and urban convenience for modern renters.

To learn more or schedule a tour, visit www.theparkatkatytrail.com or call (469) 629-2920.

About Willow Bridge Property Company

Founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as Lincoln Property Company, Willow Bridge Property Company is one of the United States’ most respected full service residential property companies, operating a successful portfolio in 75 markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Willow Bridge proudly employs over 5,500 team members, has built over 200,000 apartments and manages 220,000 units for its clients. To learn more, visit willowbridgepc.com.

