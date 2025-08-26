Blue222 Fuels New Growth As MKS Global Leads Capital Raise

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue222, Inc., a PropTech company modernizing real estate due diligence, has finalized a $10 million valuation investment from lead investor MKS Global, Inc. This investment marks the first venture studio investment by MKS Global and leads a series of rolling angel rounds planned by Blue222 to accelerate advancements in AI-enhanced marketplace technology.

Blue222's marketplace platform streamlines real estate transactions by efficiently connecting professionals with over 200 types of due diligence and inspection services. Blue222 technology also modernizes processes, accelerating bids and deal closures. The strategic partnership with MKS Global, renowned for engineering expertise and scaling capabilities, advances Blue222's vision for the $4 trillion global real estate market. This collaboration fast-tracks significant product upgrades, bringing the company closer to its AI-enabled vision for near-effortless due diligence.

“We are grateful to all of our investors, including MKS Global,” said Eric Craig, CEO and Co-Founder of Blue222. “This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment for Blue222 as we accelerate product improvement plans. Much like Orbitz revolutionized the travel industry, Blue222 is closer to our vision to transform real estate due diligence and the overall real estate experience.”

Blue222’s decision to join MKS Global’s venture studio reflects a proven model of success. Industry studies show that venture studio–backed companies consistently deliver exceptional returns, attributed to robust governance, increased founder equity, and strong scaling support.

“We’re excited to partner with MKS Global, Inc. as their first venture studio investment,” said Alan Grosheider, Founder and Chairman of Blue222. “In addition to scaling Blue222, we see this as an appealing model for more startups, and we look forward to helping MKS Global grow its venture studio.”

Founded in September 2024 by Alan Grosheider, Eric Craig, and Chris Moon, Blue222, Inc. is modernizing real estate due diligence inspections with AI and marketplace technology. Grosheider and Moon previously founded a venture-backed nationwide environmental inspection firm, while Craig held leadership roles at marketplace companies including Orbitz, Groupon, and TrueCar.

Revolutionizing Real Estate Due Diligence with AI and Marketplace Technology.

