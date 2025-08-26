University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences Sponsors U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships for Fifth Consecutive Year

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is proud to announce its continued role as the title sponsor for the 8th Annual U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships, taking place September 4–7, 2025 on the north side of Oceanside Pier in Oceanside, California. This marks USAHS’ fifth consecutive year as the title sponsor, reinforcing the University’s commitment to empowering athletes and serving the community.

USAHS’ sponsorship offers students from the Occupational Therapy (OT) and Physical Therapy (PT) programs a unique opportunity to apply their classroom knowledge in a real-world setting. Students assist athletes with critical tasks such as transferring from wheelchairs to surfboards and helping them enter and exit the water safely. Working alongside other volunteers, USAHS students play a key role in ensuring the safety and success of each competitor.

“Supporting this event allows our students to merge classroom knowledge with meaningful, hands-on experience,” said Dr. Mo Johnson, Associate Professor of Occupational Therapy at USAHS. “The skills they gain there, along with the connections they make, are invaluable to their growth as compassionate, skilled healthcare professionals.”

Over the years, the U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships have become deeply embedded in USAHS culture. Faculty, students, and alumni often sign up well in advance to volunteer in various roles. For USAHS students, the experience is often a highlight of their academic journey.

“This is such a fantastic opportunity to apply what we’ve learned in a dynamic, realistic setting,” said Kylene Aziz, a second-term OT student at USAHS. “I first learned about USAHS through their involvement in the U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships, which inspired me to pursue my graduate studies here. Now, as a student, I’m looking forward to volunteering as many days as I can at the Championships this year.”

In addition to providing hands-on assistance during the championship, USAHS faculty members have also helped shape the event’s competitive structure. Dr. Johnson is the co-creator of the U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships Classification system for adaptive surfing, a framework that helps ensure fair and inclusive competition and is now used by both the U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships and the Paralympics.

By giving talented adaptive surfers from around the world a stage for their strength, skill, and spirit, the Championships have grown into a popular annual attraction among Oceanside residents. Local volunteers are encouraged to join USAHS in supporting this unique event. Opportunities are available in athlete assistance, land operations, and event registration. The event prize is approximately $35,000 for the first place athletes.

Those interested in volunteering or attending can learn more at: https://usopenadaptivesurfingchampionships.com/



About the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences

The University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences (USAHS) is a graduate institution that offers degree programs in physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech-language pathology, graduate nursing, education, health science and healthcare administration, as well as continuing education programs. Founded in 1979, USAHS educates students through its network of campuses in San Marcos, California; St. Augustine and Miami in Florida; and Austin and Dallas in Texas. USAHS is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), 1001 Marina Village Parkway, Suite 402, Alameda, CA 94501, (510) 748-9001, https://www.wscuc.org/about/, and demonstrates its commitment to social responsibility through its B Corp certification. For more information: www.usa.edu .