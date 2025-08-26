Advanced Fat Burners for Men & Women for belly Fat 2025: Wolfson Brands Launch “ Safest weight-loss supplement in USA.

new York, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



New York, Aug. 22, 2025 Wolfson Brands has introduced an upgraded collection of fat-burning supplements. The leading health and wellness experts today unveiled their list of Best Fat Burners for Men and Women, which highlights safe, effective, and science-backed products to support weight control goals. The supplements combine natural thermogenic ingredients like green tea extract, caffeine, L-carnitine, and CLA to increase metabolism, raise energy, and improve fat oxidation without any loss of lean muscle. Designed to meet the unique needs of men and women, the products not only enhance exercise performance but also complement healthy diets and lifestyle habits. As consumers increasingly demand effective, high-quality fat-burning products, this press release stresses the importance of choosing products tested for quality, safety, and efficacy, giving consumers a solid guide to sustainable fitness success.

Tired of trying out several diet plans and intensive workout routines in vain?

It’s time you opted for a dietary supplement to boost metabolism and burn that stubborn fat in your body. However, buying a weight-loss supplement that lives up to its promises is not as easy as it seems.

For this reason, we have compiled a list of the 5 best fat burners for man and women that you should consider. So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

Best Fat Burners for Men and Women in 2025? How Wolfson Brands Reflects Public Demand for Transparency

PhenQ1. (Best Selling Fat Burner)





Capsiplex Burn2. (New & Improved Formula)





Phen243. (Day and Night Supplement)





Keto Charge4. (ketogenic and fasting energy support)





Clenbutrol5. (cutting cycle and athletic performance enhancer)





Looking for the best fat burners to help you lose weight? We bring you unbiased reviews of five top-notch options out there!

1. PhenQ



In only a few years, PhenQ has managed to help over 190,000 customers get the physique they have always desired. And with the power of multiple fat burning supplements in a single pill, it is the perfect solution that targets weight loss from all possible angles.

For More Info Click Here to Visit Official website





Why Choose This Product?



Scientifically-Proven Trademarked Formula

PhenQ has been developed using cutting-edge science and research. In fact, its trademarked formula, α-Lacys Reset , helps accelerate metabolism, which, in turn, burns more calories and fat within no time.

Clinical studies have also proven that its formula is one of the best ways to lose weight. But that’s not all; we were even impressed by its ability to increase muscle mass.

Multiple Weight Loss Benefits

This unique weight-loss supplement comes with a powerful formula that manages to combine numerous benefits, giving you the best possible results. First things first, it enhances the speed of the fat burning process and then stops the production of new fat. So, you need not worry about gaining weight.

Moreover, PhenQ curbs your appetite to eliminate the chances of overeating. Apart from this, its blend of energy-boosting ingredients recharges your batteries. On the other hand, it keeps your mood in check, thanks to its mood-enhancing properties.

Value For Money

PhenQ includes 60 pills in a bottle, which will last you for an entire month. In fact, it offers double the number of pills compared to most other weight-loss supplements at a reasonable price. Want to save more? You can choose to opt for its two or three-bottle package. They include free bottles to get you through a couple of months with ease.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Presently, PhenQ is only available on its official website, and not on any other platform. Now, this is not a significant downside, but we hope that it broadens its distribution in the future.

Apart from this, it can’t be taken by individuals below the age of 18. Even though it is made using natural ingredients, PhenQ is not safe for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Pros:

All-natural dietary supplement with no side-effects

Economical packages

60 days’ money-back guarantee

Requires no prescription for purchase

FDA-approved and clinically-proven formula





Cons:

Only available on the official website

Not suitable for minors or pregnant and breastfeeding women

2. Capsiplex Burn



Next up on the list, we have Capsiplex Burn an advanced dietary supplement formulated using highly-refined, natural ingredients, including caffeine, L-Carnitine, cayenne pepper , and more. It induces weight loss by boosting metabolism and reducing food cravings, thereby ensuring effective results almost instantly.

For More Info Click Here to Visit Official website





Why Choose This Product?



Guaranteed Quality

There’s no question of doubt when it comes to the quality of this supplement. Formulated in the USA using high-quality, organic ingredients and good manufacturing practices, Capsiplex Burn will help you lead a healthy lifestyle. In fact, it has been produced in an FDA compliant facility, so you can rest assured of its effectiveness and safety standards.

Helps Diet Control

Dieting is not as easy as it sounds. Those who have tried it in the past will know what we mean. Keeping this in mind, Capsiplex Burn has been developed using an advanced formula, which includes caffeine as a natural appetite suppressant.

This, in turn, suppresses hunger and prevents you from craving food. It controls appetite while maintaining an optimal metabolic rate. Hence, it makes your diet plan and weight-loss goal easy to achieve.

Safety

Capsiplex Burn is developed using all-natural ingredients, including caffeine, Dendrobium Nobile Extracts, Citrus Aurantium, Coleus Forskohlii Root PE, L-Carnitine, and cayenne pepper. Hence, it is a safe fat burner that can be easily purchased without any prescription.

What’s more? Well, we didn’t come across any side-effect on taking the pills as per the recommended dosage. In fact, it doesn’t even affect hormones. So, both men and women can introduce Phen375 into their daily diet without worrying about compromising their health and safety.

Boosts Energy

To be honest, regular workout and diet plans can get to each one of us. But giving up isn’t an option, right? That being said, Capsiplex Burn actually manages to uplift your mood, thereby making you active and energetic. In fact, it assists your entire weight-loss journey, while ensuring that you always feel good about yourself.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Capsiplex Burn includes a free diet plan and cellulite reduction guide to help you through the process. However, in order to achieve your weight-loss goal, regular workout sessions are vital. We don’t consider this to be a dealbreaker. But hitting the gym or working out at home is not always possible, especially for those with busy schedules.

Losing weight may take some time because it isn’t something that can happen overnight. Nonetheless, we expected it to deliver quicker results.

Pros:

Reduces calorie and suppresses appetite

Boosts energy and uplifts mood

No side-effects

Formulated in FDA-approved facilities

High-quality and 100% natural ingredients





Cons:

Regular workouts needed for optimal weight-loss

Incapable of ensuring quick results

3. Phen24



Specifically formulated for women using cutting-edge natural ingredients, Phen24 is a powerful dietary supplement that empowers you to burn stubborn fat. Also, it allows you to achieve your desired body goals with a boost of energy and a sense of well-being.

For More Info Click Here to Visit Official website





Why Choose This Product?



Highest Quality Standards

Phen24 is manufactured using the best quality ingredients in line with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). In fact, it is formulated using 100% natural ingredients, including Chromium Picolinate, Vitamin B6, B12, Choline, and KonjacFibre, each of which has been clinically proven to meet weight-loss requirements and quality standards.

Moreover, each capsule is produced in FDA-registered facilities. So, you can rest assured that Phen24 is made in a 100% safe manner.

90 Days Money-Back Guarantee

We were pleased to know that Phen24 also comes with a money-back guarantee. But it doesn’t just stop there. Unlike the other fat burning supplements that include a 60-day money-back guarantee, Phen24 offers the same for up to 90 days.

In other words, even after taking 2 capsules, three times a day for nearly the entire 90-day period, you may request a refund if it doesn’t provide a satisfactory outcome.

Effective

After careful analysis, we found that the regular intake of these capsules as per the recommended dosage delivers optimal results. Compared to other fat burners, Phen24utilizes large amounts of Glucomannan, a clinically-proven appetite suppressant. It is basically a soluble fiber that works by forming a gel in your stomach, preventing hunger-pangs.

Therefore, you tend to burn more fat and eat less, keeping your calorie intake low. In fact, Glucomannan is EFSA-approved to promote weight-loss effectively.

Hand-Picked Formula

As mentioned earlier, Phen24 is made using 100% natural ingredients. But that’s not all; its hand-picked formula comprises more important minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, instead of stimulants. Hence, it also contributes to digestion and reduced fatigue, while maintaining normal blood glucose concentrations.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Unlike our previous two recommendations, Phen24 has been formulated specifically for women. Hence, it is not an advisable fat burner for men. Apart from this, it is more expensive than most dietary supplements in the market today. But we don’t consider this to be a significant drawback, seeing its quality.

Pros:

Boosts focus and energy

Reliable formula ideal for women

Provides a 3g daily dose of Glucomannan

GMP-certified and FDA-approved facilities

Low in stimulants





Cons:

A bit expensive

Not recommended for men

4. Clenbutrol



Clenbutrol is no longer a dietary supplement developed only to help pro boxers and MMA fighters burn fat. After the latest scientific research and its all-new cutting edge formula, including 10 powerful ingredients, anyone can safely use this fat burner to help achieve a fit and toned body with defined muscles.

For More Info Click Here to Visit Official website

Why Choose This Product?



Easy To Use

Made using the highest quality natural ingredients, this formula is pretty easy to use. All you need to do is take the capsules four times a day, i.e., 4x500 grams. And Clenbutrol will do the rest! It not only maximizes the hours of fat-burning but also retains muscles and boosts energy.

That being said, we’d recommend taking the capsules on an empty stomach for maximum effectiveness. This is because food tends to lower its absorption rate.

Fat-Burning Power

As you know, Clenbutrol is explicitly formulated to help your body maximize its fat-burning abilities. In fact, all its ingredients are powerful and have been clinically-proven to kickstart your metabolism and reduce appetite. On that note, we were able to notice quick results with numerous fat-burning benefits.

Clenbutrol is a powerful, safe, and reliable fat burner. And we think it is highly unlikely that it will disappoint you.

Energy Levels

The stimulants present in the Clenbutrol formula manage to boost your energy levels. In other words, it fuels you through intense cardio workout sessions or heavy-weight training.

Hence, despite having to follow a specific diet plan and workout routine, you’ll never be low on energy. To sum up, being highly active, achieving your fitness goals will be easier than ever before.

What Could’ve Been Better?

We noticed that Clenbutrol is developed using significantly large amounts of caffeine. Now, caffeine is a great energy booster and appetite suppressant. But its consumption in large amounts can lead to many side-effects, including anxiety, high blood pressure, digestive issues, and insomnia.

Clenbutrol is undoubtedly safe to use. However, a few of our team members complained about digestive issues and lack of sleep. So, make sure you take the capsules according to the recommended dosage.

Pros:

90 days money-back guarantee

Increases metabolism to burn stored fat

Retains muscle and strength

Easy to use

Worldwide shipping





Cons:

Contains large amounts of caffeine





5. Keto Charge



With a goal of reaching Ketosis, a state in which the body loses fat and creates energy, Keto comes forth with its all-new and powerful Keto Charge. This is an advanced formula that utilizes Ketones to help you lose up to 5 lbs in the very first week of use.

For More Info Click Here to Visit Official website

Why Choose This Product?



Patented Ingredients

Ideal for both men and women, Keto Charge is made using advanced, patented ingredients, including the Beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) Ketones. Apart from this, its powerful fat-burning formula comprises 100% natural ingredients, including green tea, apple cider vinegar, Garcinia Cambogia, Spirulina, and green coffee. Each of these ingredients has its own part to play in reaching your weight-loss goal.

Safe To Use

As mentioned earlier, this is an all-natural dietary supplement formulated using organic ingredients that boost metabolism, improve energy, and burn fat effectively. That being said, its dynamic, gluten-free formula makes it safe to use for both men and women above the age of 18.

We didn’t come across any significant side-effect that may be termed as a red flag. In fact, Keto Charge, in turn, aids in digestion and improves sleep.

Easy To Use

We found the formula quite easy to use. Simply take one or two capsules two to three times a day. For optimal results, we’d recommend taking them 20 to 30 minutes before a meal with a glass of water.

But that’s not even the best part! Unlike the other dietary supplements out there, Keto Charge doesn’t require you to stick to a strict diet plan. Long story short, with this, you can easily have a cheat meal once a while.

Health Benefits

Other than burning fat and reducing weight, this supplement also enables you to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Its natural ingredients offer several health benefits, which aren’t just restricted to keeping blood pressure and cholesterol in check. In fact, it manages to boost focus and clarity by raising your serotonin levels.

What Could’ve Been Better?

Coming to the downsides of these dietary supplements, we didn’t come across anything significant, to be honest. However, following a Keto diet can be challenging. Even though a cheat meal is allowed once a while, make sure you don’t lose hope and give up. Be patient, if you wish to achieve your dream body.

Pros:

Revitalizes mood and energy

Safe, gluten-free, and GMO-free

Reduces bloating

Offers antioxidant support

90 days money-back guarantee





Cons:

Patience needed to follow the diet





Buyer’s Guide



You must have gone through our list of the top 5 fat burners. But were you able to pick one? Well, truth be told, we’d be surprised if your answer was yes!

Choosing the best dietary supplement for weight loss from a list of excellent options isn’t easy. This is because various other factors need to be considered for the purpose. In fact, first-timers need to be well aware of the product they need to buy. For this, extensive research is a must.

So, in order to help you out in your decision-making, we decided to come forward with this buyer’s guide. This section of the article explains a few critical points that play a significant role in determining your requirements. Furthermore, we have included a Q&A section towards the end to provide more valuable insight.

Read on to know more…

1. Ingredients

The formulation of dietary supplements plays a vital role in ensuring numerous weight-loss and health benefits. For this reason, make sure you go through the list of ingredients used for the development of the fat burner.

It is advisable to go for a product made using 100% all-natural ingredients with no gluten or GMO. Why? This is because organic supplements are powerful yet safe. Also, they don’t cause any serious side-effects.

2. Quality Standards

If you want to achieve optimal results effectively, ensure that the supplements meet the highest quality standards. That being said, you may buy fat burners that are formulated in FDA-approved facilities under Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). Other than this, each ingredient should be clinically-proven to maximize your body’s fat-burning abilities.

3. Money-Back Guarantee

Today, most dietary supplements offer a 60 or 90-day money-back guarantee, which allows you to freely invest in the product without having to worry about the outcome. In other words, you’ll be able to take the pills according to the recommended dosage up to the specified number of days. Before that’s over, you may request a refund if you are not satisfied with the results.

4. Benefits

Invest in a fat burner supplement that offers benefits other than weight-loss. For instance, any advanced formula should be able to boost productivity by enhancing clarity and focus. Not just that, but it must also be capable of boosting energy to get you through intense workout sessions with ease.

Q&A

Now that you have considered the points provided in the buyer’s guide, let’s move on to answering some of the general queries about fat burners.

1. What are fat burning supplements?

Fat burners are dietary supplements, which are available in the form of pills or capsules. They can be introduced into your daily diet in order to boost metabolism and reduce appetite. In other words, these supplements promote weight-loss by effectively burning fat stored in the belly, thighs, arms, and other areas of your body.

2. Are fat burners safe?

Most fat burners are safe as they are made using 100% natural ingredients with no artificial fillers, chemicals, gluten, or GMOs. Moreover, they are manufactured in FDA-approved facilities under GMP certifications.

So, there’s no need to worry about serious complications and side-effects, provided you take them according to the recommended dosage. Don’t exceed it unless specified by your professional healthcare practitioner.

Keep in mind that fat burners are not intended for use if you’re below 18 years of age. Pregnant and lactating women should also refrain from consuming these supplements.

3. Do fat burners actually work?

Fat burners are formulated using ingredients that help boost your metabolism rate. As a result, they aid your weight-loss journey by burning fat stored in different areas of your body. In fact, these dietary supplements also include natural appetite suppressants to lower your appetite.

Hence, not only will you eat less, but you’ll not even feel hunger pangs. The reduced intake of calories further helps in getting you in shape.

Fat burners also include energy-boosting components that revitalize your energy, helping you feel more active. This enables you to reach your fitness goals pretty easily. So, to sum up, fat burners work effectively in supporting your weight-loss journey.

4. Do fat burners make you lose muscle?

No. Fat burners only boost your metabolism, thereby removing stubborn fat stored in the different areas of your body. As a matter of fact, they retain muscle mass and strength. So, you need not worry about losing muscle, provided you work out regularly, and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

5. Are there any side-effects of fat burners?

Natural fat burners are safe to take with no severe side-effects. However, at times, you may come across certain issues, which may affect you adversely. That being said, the common side-effects caused by fat burners are constipation, diarrhea, nausea, black stool, and intense abdominal pain.

Verdict



Everyone dreams of having a perfectly toned body. But the journey to turn that dream into reality is far from easy.

Now, leading a healthy lifestyle, working out regularly, and following a strict diet can definitely help your weight-loss journey. However, if you wish to see optimal results comparatively faster, incorporating a fat burner is probably your best bet.

WOLFSON BRANDS (UK) LIMITED

Email: support@wolfsonbrands.com

12 Payne Street

Glasgow, G4 0LF

United Kingdom

Media Contact:

Website: https://www.wolfsonbrands.com/

Full Name – Tony Stevens

Email: Tony@wolfsonbrands.com

UK: +44 191 743 4476

US: +1 (970) 671-7706