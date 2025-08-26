Current Sensor Market Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Allegro MicroSystems, LEM International, and Infineon Technologies Lead with R&D Investments, Strategic Acquisitions, and Energy-Efficiency

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Current Sensor Market - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Current Sensor Market Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Current Sensor Market. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. Over 100 companies were evaluated, of which the top 21 current sensor companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



A current sensor is a device that detects electrical current flowing through a conductor and converts it into a measurable output, typically a voltage or current proportional to the detected current. It plays a crucial role in power and instrumentation systems by generating signals in analog or digital form, which can be displayed on ammeters or recorded in data acquisition systems (DAS) for further analysis. Initially used for circuit protection and control, current sensing has evolved with technological advancements to optimize the performance of fans, pumps, motors, and other electrical loads across various industries, ensuring efficient operation and system reliability.



The current sensors market is experiencing significant growth driven by the rising adoption of Hall-effect sensors, increasing demand from the consumer electronics industry, and the expanding electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) market. Hall-effect sensors are gaining traction due to their high accuracy, contactless operation, and reliability in measuring current in various applications, from industrial automation to automotive systems.



In consumer electronics, the growing use of battery-powered devices, including smartphones, wearables, and laptops, has fueled the need for efficient current sensing to enhance power management and battery life. The shift toward EVs and HEVs has also created substantial opportunities, as these vehicles require precise current monitoring for battery management, motor control, and energy efficiency. This increasing electrification across industries positions current sensors as crucial in modern power management and control systems.



Product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions are the major growth strategies adopted by companies in the current sensors market. These strategies have enabled key players to expand their global footprint by offering products across major regions and meeting the ever-changing industry demand.



Key Players:



Allegro MicroSystems, Inc.



Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. specializes in the design and marketing of sensor ICs, focusing on motor control and magnetic field sensing applications. As a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd., Allegro has diversified its product offerings, notably in the Power Integrated Circuits and Magnetic Sensors segments. The company's Magnetic Sensors segment is centered around innovation, offering sensors that support energy efficiency across applications like xEV powertrains and solar inverters . Allegro's strategic acquisition of Crocus Technology in August 2023 aims to fortify its leadership in e-Mobility and clean energy solutions . Despite facing currency exchange risks and competing in a saturated semiconductor market, Allegro's commitment to R&D and product innovation strengthens its competitive edge .



LEM International SA



LEM International SA is recognized for its extensive range of current and voltage transducers and sensors. With a robust market presence across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company leverages its five operational segments - Automation, Automotive, Renewable Energy, Energy Distribution & High Precision, and Track. LEM emphasizes expanding its R&D capabilities and maintains a production network across key regions, ensuring its products meet diverse application needs . LEM's focus on exploiting core business strengths while exploring new market opportunities underpins its strategy .



Infineon Technologies AG



Infineon Technologies AG develops semiconductor and microelectronic solutions catering to automotive, industrial power control, and consumer electronics sectors. The company's Power & Sensor Systems segment is particularly crucial to its operations in the current sensors market. by harnessing its technological prowess, Infineon aims to provide solutions that enhance energy-efficient applications across various sectors, including mobile devices and infrastructure . Its diverse product lineup and strategic expansions solidify its position as a leader in technological innovation.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Limitations

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing Use of Battery-Powered Systems and Increasing Focus on Renewable Energy

3.2.1.2 High Adoption of Hall-Effect Current Sensors

3.2.1.3 Increasing Demand from Consumer Electronics Industry

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Intense Pricing Pressure Resulting in Fluctuations in Average Selling Price

3.2.2.2 Accuracy and Sensitivity Trade-Offs with High Electromagnetic Interference

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increase in Number of Networked Devices

3.2.3.2 Increase in Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Cars

3.2.3.3 Miniaturization of Current Sensors

3.2.3.4 Global Investments for Renewable Energy Adoptions

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Fluctuations in Accuracy of Current Sensors Over Varying Temperature Ranges

3.2.4.2 Need for Product Differentiation and Development of Innovative Solutions

3.3 Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Technology Analysis

3.5.1 Key Technologies

3.5.1.1 Microelectromechanical System (Mems)-based Current Sensors

3.5.2 Complementary Technologies

3.5.2.1 3D Magnetic Sensing Technology

3.5.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.5.3.1 Microprocessor-based Current Sensors

3.5.3.2 Current Relays

3.6 Impact of AI on Current Sensors Market

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.9 Key Conferences and Events, 2025



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2025

4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.4 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2024

4.6 Brand/Product Comparison

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.7.1 Stars

4.7.2 Emerging Leaders

4.7.3 Pervasive Players

4.7.4 Participants

4.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.7.5.1 Company Footprint

4.7.5.2 Region Footprint

4.7.5.3 Technology Footprint

4.7.5.4 Industry Footprint

4.7.5.5 Current Sensing Method Footprint

4.7.5.6 Loop Type Footprint

4.7.5.7 Offering Footprint

4.7.5.8 Output Type Footprint

4.7.5.9 Measurement Range Footprint

4.7.5.10 Mounting Type Footprint

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.1 Progressive Companies

4.8.2 Responsive Companies

4.8.3 Dynamic Companies

4.8.4 Starting Blocks

4.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/SMEs, 2024

4.8.5.1 Detailed List of Startups/SMEs

4.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.10 Product Launches

4.11 Deals

4.12 Expansions

4.13 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Infineon Technologies AG

Allegro Microsystems, Inc.

Lem International SA

Tdk Corporation

Melexis

Honeywell International Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Tamura Corporation

Omron Corporation

Stmicroelectronics

Yageo Group

Analog Devices, Inc.

Broadcom

Aceinna

Kohshin Electric Corporation

Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG

Ice Components, Inc.

Magnesensor Technology

American Aerospace Controls

Electrohms Private Limited

Dare Electronics, Inc.

Yuanxing Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sensor Electronic Technology (Set)

Tell-I Technologies, Inc.

Sinomags Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

