Digital Workplace Market Surges to $161.82 billion by 2030 - Dominated by Atos (France), Cognizant (US), IBM (US)

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Digital Workplace Market size is projected to grow from USD 67.57 billion in 2025 to USD 161.82 billion by 2030 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.1% during the forecast period.

Digital Workplace Market Dynamics

Drivers

The shift toward hybrid and remote work models

Growing demand for enhanced employee experience

Increased adoption of cloud platforms and SaaS tools

Rise in digital transformation initiatives

Cost optimization and improved productivity

Restraints

Data privacy and security concerns

Resistance to change and technology adoption among workers

Opportunities

Encourages IT providers to use data-driven strategies for productivity and satisfaction

Digital workplace providers leverage telemetry and AI for continuous experience tracking

List of Top Companies in Digital Workplace Market

Atos (France)

Cognizant (US)

IBM (US)

Wipro (India)

TCS (India)

Infosys (India)

DXC Technology (US)

Accenture (Ireland)

Capgemini (France)

The digital workplace market is experiencing rapid growth driven by rising demand for improved employee experience and rapid adoption of cloud platforms and SaaS tools. Organizations are prioritizing seamless, user-friendly digital environments to boost employee engagement, productivity, and satisfaction. Businesses are increasingly moving away from legacy systems to cloud-based workplace models that support hybrid work, enable real-time collaboration, and simplify IT service delivery. Companies are also deploying AI-powered service desks and automation to reduce response times and improve support efficiency, making the workplace more responsive and employee-focused.

Trend: AI-driven Employee Experience Platforms

AI-driven employee experience platforms are reshaping how organizations support their workforce by delivering personalized, intelligent services. Infosys, through its Infosys Wingspan platform, leverages AI to provide customized learning paths, foster collaboration, and offer performance insights tailored to employee roles and goals. TCS has developed Ignio, an AI-led cognitive automation solution that helps streamline employee services, from IT support to HR workflows. These platforms analyze behavioral data to recommend actions that improve productivity and well-being. For instance, Infosys uses AI-powered tools to proactively address employee concerns, enhancing satisfaction and retention. This reflects a growing shift toward intelligent, experience-centric workplace services.

Digital workplace market in the US

The digital workplace market in the US is evolving rapidly as enterprises shift toward hybrid work models and cloud-first strategies. Large organizations across industries such as healthcare, finance, and manufacturing are investing in digital workplace services to enhance collaboration, streamline IT support, and improve employee engagement. In May 2024, TCS expanded its Smart Workplace offerings for US clients, integrating AI-driven service desks and personalized digital experience monitoring. Infosys has also deepened its presence in the US through localized digital transformation hubs, helping enterprises modernize employee services using cloud and analytics. Enterprises are increasingly focusing on experience-level agreements (XLAs) rather than traditional service-level agreements (SLAs), emphasizing employee satisfaction and productivity. The growing demand for seamless digital onboarding, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), and enterprise mobility is pushing service providers to deliver more tailored and responsive workplace solutions. This transformation reflects how US businesses are rethinking workforce enablement and digital service delivery.

By organization size, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have become the most active consumers of digital workplace services as they require scalable and economically viable services to support the dynamic business requirements. SMEs do not have as many legacy systems as large enterprises, so they can be more responsive to cloud-based digital workplace tools. Remote collaboration, endpoint management, and security without the burden of operating complex in-house IT systems are becoming top priorities for these organizations. The SMEs are being pursued by vendors with streamlined service packages that encompass a unified communication platform, device provisioning, support services, and employee experience tools, and they are provided as managed services. It is attractive because of predictable pricing, rapid implementation, and the ability to scale services as business needs increase or workforce models change. Providers who provide localized services and industry-specific customization are also valued by SMEs, particularly within retail, professional services, and education markets. With digital workplace solutions becoming increasingly modular and service-driven, SMEs enjoy the same functionality previously available to large enterprises, including automated help desks, monitoring on experience levels, and cloud desktops.

By vertical, the BFSI segment is estimated to have the largest market share during the global forecast.

The BFSI sector leads the digital workplace services market due to its focus on modernization, security, and employee-centric transformation. In April 2024, Wipro implemented an AI-powered digital workplace platform for Allianz, a leading European insurance company, automating over 60% of IT helpdesk interactions and streamlining service delivery. Cognizant partnered with BlackRock in June 2024 to deploy a cloud-native virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and intelligent automation, enhancing secure remote access for investment teams across regions. IBM collaborated with BNP Paribas in January 2025 to implement its digital workplace framework integrated with Watson AI, significantly reducing incident resolution times and delivering predictive insights on IT asset utilization. These examples show how BFSI firms are actively investing in scalable and intelligent digital workplace ecosystems to support remote operations, maintain compliance, and boost workforce efficiency.

Opportunity: Integration with digital twin and IoT technologies

The integration of digital twin and IoT technologies presents a significant opportunity in the digital workplace services market, particularly for industries seeking real-time operational insights. In March 2025, TCS collaborated with Siemens to implement a digital workplace solution integrated with digital twin models for a major European automotive manufacturer. This enabled remote monitoring of production lines and predictive maintenance using IoT sensor data. Infosys, in partnership with PTC, deployed an IoT-enabled smart workplace solution in January 2024 for a global energy enterprise, connecting employee devices with industrial assets to improve workspace efficiency and safety. HCLTech has also partnered with IBM to offer digital twin-powered workplace solutions that simulate facility usage and support proactive infrastructure management. These collaborations demonstrate how technology and service providers are combining strengths to build intelligent workplace environments that are more adaptive, predictive, and efficient, marking a shift toward experiential and insight-driven employee ecosystems.

