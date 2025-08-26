Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market to Worth Over US$ 21.81 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global scroll and absorption chillers market was valued at US$ 13.54 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 21.81 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.89% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The scroll and absorption chillers market is witnessing a remarkable commercial uptake. Commercial buildings like offices, hotels, and malls account for 41% of worldwide scroll chiller installations in 2025. Healthcare and data centers anchor 21% of absorption chiller demand, a leap from 16% in 2023. Modular and compact scroll chillers now represent 33% of new commercial deployments. In Asia-Pacific, more than 60% of large retail and hospitality projects select scroll or absorption chillers in 2025. Over 80% of new supermarkets in East Asia since 2024 utilize integrated scroll or absorption systems.

Pharmaceutical plants globally show 13% growth for absorption chillers during 2024 to 2025. New international airports completed after 2024 in the Middle East depend solely on absorption chillers for main cooling requirements. The scroll and absorption chillers market delivers efficiency and innovation, positioning itself as the backbone of modern infrastructure adoption.

Key Findings in Scroll and Absorption Chillers Market

Market Forecast (2033) US$ 21.81 billion CAGR 4.89% Largest Region (2024) Asia Pacific (47%) By Chiller Type Absorption Chillers (60%) By Cooling Capacity 100–500 kW (45%) By Energy Source Steam-Fired (39%) By Application Commercial Buildings (41%) Top Drivers Stringent global energy efficiency regulations driving chiller technology upgrades.

Growing industrial demand for utilizing waste heat for cooling.

Expansion of district cooling systems in urbanizing regions globally. Top Trends Integration of IoT and AI for smart, predictive chiller maintenance.

Shift towards natural and low-GWP refrigerants to meet regulations.

Adoption of oil-free magnetic bearing compressors in scroll chillers. Top Challenges Increasing water scarcity impacting water-cooled chiller model viability.

Shortage of skilled technicians for specialized chiller installation and maintenance.

Industry-Wide Decarbonization Drives Chillers Market Industrial Expansion

Industrial growth and decarbonization strategies position the scroll and absorption chillers market at the forefront of efficiency and compliance. In 2025, 27% of newly built chemical plants in China deploy absorption chillers to harness waste heat. Fifteen percent of global cement capacity added post-January 2024 now relies on these chillers for cooling processes. Scroll chillers supply cooling for over 22% of new food and beverage plants in 2025. Absorption chiller solutions serve more than 240 industrial sites via district cooling deployments worldwide from 2024 to 2025. Nineteen percent of new oil refineries in developing Asian markets employ absorption chillers for critical cooling. The European Union documents 18% of chiller retrofits in 2025 specifically targeting emission reduction through scroll and absorption upgrades. Waste-heat-using chillers make up more than 60% of new absorption shipments in India during 2025. Hydrogen-ready, low-carbon chiller products attain 5% global industrial chiller sales for 2025. The market is vital to industry-wide transitions and decarbonization efforts.

Integration of Smart and Modular Technology Powers Chillers Market Growth

Smart technology and modular design dominate the scroll and absorption chillers market in recent years. IoT-enabled scroll chillers account for 22% of all new chiller launches in 2024. Modular or stackable scroll chillers now comprise 32% of new installations for commercial Asian sites in 2025. Digital twin optimization has been implemented in chilling systems serving more than nine million square meters globally in 2025. Efficiency gains with digital twin integration are notable, providing an average 7.2% improvement in COP for commercial chillers. Nineteen out of the twenty largest hospital retrofits in APAC since January 2024 utilize IoT or AI-enabled chiller technology. Seventy-one percent of global modular or inverter scroll chillers shipped since 2024 feature remote monitoring functionality as standard. The scroll and absorption chillers market is at the vanguard of digitally enabled and modular cooling solutions.

Sustainability Compliance and ESG Priorities Reshape Chillers Market Narratives

The scroll and absorption chillers market is synonymous with green compliance and ESG advancement. Projects installed in 2024 and 2025 using these chillers have reduced operational carbon by up to 350,000 metric tons. Nearly 30% of large European builds in 2025 select chillers to meet stringent green-refrigerant mandates. Retrofit projects show sustained energy savings between 23% and 44% across various sectors during 2024 to 2025. LEED and BREEAM green certifications for major projects adopting advanced chillers rise 16% year-on-year in 2025. ESG-driven funds have boosted investments in chiller manufacturing by 31% since 2024.

Equipment suppliers for chiller projects costing above $5 million in 2025 face carbon reduction guarantee requirements for 30% of tenders. In France, absorption chillers provide 23% of district cooling capacity installed from January 2024, all adhering to ESG standards. Such developments showcase the market as a sustainability champion for global cooling technologies.

Competitive Landscape and Product Innovation Define Chillers Market Dynamics

Global competition and innovation propel the market forward. The six largest scroll chiller manufacturers collectively hold 48% of global market share in 2025. Midea’s production of 45 million compressors annually powers over 30% of the scroll and absorption chillers market. The seven leading absorption chiller manufacturers dominate more than 70% of high-efficiency project segments in 2025. Inverter scroll chiller sales soar by 27% year-on-year in 2025, led by Trane, Carrier, Daikin, and Mitsubishi Electric. Top manufacturers report a 16% annual increase in R&D investments into smart and hydrogen-ready chillers during 2025. Since January 2024, there have been twenty-two new AI and IoT-based product launches globally among market leaders. Carrier, Johnson Controls, Trane, LG, and Thermax account for more than 70% of high-capacity absorption chiller supply in 2025. Thirteen percent of competitive projects in 2025 feature hydrogen-ready chiller attributes. The market actively fosters advanced innovations and competitive superiority.

Technology and Waste Heat Utilization Shape Chillers Market Progress

Technological breakthroughs and waste heat recovery significantly influence the scroll and absorption chillers market. Dual-stage absorption chillers offer 35% greater efficiency compared to single-stage units, and now comprise 86% of global sales in 2025. Modular air-cooled inverter scroll chillers are expanding at a 7.5% CAGR through 2033. Integrated waste-heat-recovery chillers support 24% of new data center cooling installations in 2025. Hospitals with upgraded chiller units report over 40% heat recovery contributing to secondary heating needs. Middle Eastern district cooling projects leveraging absorption chillers achieved a 19% peak energy draw reduction in 2025. Heating fuel reliance in commercial districts undergoing chiller upgrades with waste-heat recovery fell by 31% between 2024 and 2025. The market proves instrumental for efficient, sustainable technology adoptions.

Green Building and Compliance Fuel Momentum in Chillers Market

Green building demands accelerate adoption in the scroll and absorption chillers market. Fifty-eight percent of new large green buildings in Asia-Pacific specify advanced scroll or absorption chillers in 2025. LEED Platinum buildings using next-generation chillers have reduced refrigerant emissions by 22% throughout 2024 and 2025. Scroll chillers deliver cooling to more than half of new zero-energy-ready industrial facilities in Europe. Life cycle analysis confirms scroll and absorption setups offer 15–30% less embodied carbon than obsolete chillers. Digital-twin-optimized chiller retrofits display average payback periods of only 2.2 years for commercial buildings in 2025. In Eastern Europe, 81% of hospital projects since 2024 have adopted chillers aligned with rigorous EU environmental criteria. The market stands out through its continuous contribution to green construction and regulation compliance initiatives.

Application Segmentation and Retrofit Outcomes Transform Chillers Market

Application diversity and retrofit advances strengthen the scroll and absorption chillers market globally. Absorption chillers provide 29% of newly installed cooling in EMEA data centers during 2025. Scroll chillers now serve 36% of new cold-chain warehouse builds in Asia following January 2024. Seventeen percent of new North American university buildings in 2025 feature integrated scroll or absorption chiller infrastructure. Hybrid chillers combining absorption and compression hold a 9% share of the industrial market in 2025. Product launches targeting process industries like chemicals and pharma contribute 18% of new global chiller introductions for 2024 to 2025. Four out of the world's ten largest tech campuses completed in 2025 rely on modular scroll chiller setups for core cooling. Modular chillers bring average installed cost savings of 19% for retrofit projects compared to conventional systems.

Two-stage absorption chillers offer more than 11% capex reduction since 2024 thanks to Chinese scaling. Food sector chiller retrofits post 2024 bring 27% ROI within 18 months. IoT chillers provide over 24% maintenance cost reductions since 2024. Modular solutions reduce installation times by 37% for large buildings over 200,000 sq ft. Service contracts for smart chillers now generate 44% of aftermarket revenue stream for top providers. More than 100 digital-twin optimized chiller plants launched worldwide in 2024–2025. There have been 1,500 large-scale scroll and absorption chiller systems deployed globally in 2025. Users of predictive-maintenance chillers report a 7% annual reduction in unplanned downtime through 2024 and 2025. Scroll or absorption chiller retrofits in aging skyscrapers document a substantial 32% reliability improvement for installed cooling (2025). The scroll and absorption chillers market transforms operations, creates new efficiencies, and enables expansion across verticals.

Key Market Segmentation:

By Chiller Type

Absorption Chillers Single-Effect Absorption Chillers Double-Effect Absorption Chillers Triple-Effect Absorption Chillers Hybrid Absorption Systems

Scroll Chillers Air-Cooled Scroll Chillers Water-Cooled Scroll Chillers



By Cooling Capacity

<100 kW

100–500 kW

501–1,000 kW

>1,000 kW

By Application

Commercial Buildings Offices & Malls Hospitality & Hospitals

Industrial Facilities Food & Beverage Pharmaceuticals Chemical & Petrochemical

District Cooling Plants

Data Centers

Government & Institutional Facilities

By Energy Source (Absorption Chillers)

Direct-Fired (Natural Gas, Diesel)

Steam-Fired

Hot Water-Fired

Exhaust/Waste Heat Recovery

By End-User

Real Estate Developers

HVAC Contractors & EPC Firms

Industrial Process Operators

Facility Management Companies

Energy Service Companies

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

