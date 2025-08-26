Dairy Testing Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Eurofins Scientific, SGS Institut Fresenius, and Intertek Group Dominate with Global Reach, Comprehensive Portfolios, and Strong Compliance Expertise

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dairy Testing - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Dairy Testing Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Dairy Testing. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The publisher's 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 21 Dairy Testing Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



Food testing is a broad term that encompasses the analysis of all types of food derived from both plant and animal sources. Dairy testing is a specific segment within food testing that focuses on assessing the safety and quality of milk and other dairy-based products. This testing is vital in guaranteeing that consumers receive safe, high-quality dairy items that are free from harmful pathogens, heavy metals, dioxins, and adulterants. Additionally, dairy testing ensures manufacturers comply with regulatory standards related to contaminant limits, labeling requirements, and the prevention of fraud, thereby reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses, toxicity, or contamination.



Dairy testing, as a part of food safety analysis, involves verifying and assessing the safety and quality of milk and dairy products to deliver reliable products to consumers. It plays a crucial role in confirming adherence to regulatory limits for contaminants, maintaining compliance with labeling laws, curbing fraudulent activities, and preventing the occurrence of food-related illnesses, poisoning, or toxic exposure.



Key Players



Key players in the Dairy Testing market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)



Eurofins Scientific, established in 1978, stands out as a global leader in the testing market, providing a comprehensive range of services in food, environment, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic testing. With over 900 laboratories worldwide, Eurofins' extensive Company Product Portfolio includes around 200,000 analytical methods, ensuring they lead in Company Analysis and Company Market Share. This demonstrates their strategic Company Positioning and significant Company Ranking within the industry.



SGS Institut Fresenius (Germany)



SGS Institut Fresenius is renowned for its comprehensive non-medical laboratory analysis services across Europe. Founded in 1878, SGS has expanded its reach globally, maintaining numerous certifications and accreditations that underscore its reliability. Their diversified Company Product Portfolio and keen focus on safety compliance bolster their Company Market Share and high Company Ranking, making them a formidable presence in the dairy testing sector.



Intertek Group plc (UK)



Intertek Group plc's dedication to assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services has propelled them to a leading position in the dairy testing industry. Besides their rigorous quality assurance standards, Intertek's strategy includes expanding their Company Positioning through targeted market strategies. The broad spectrum of services they offer in dairy testing fortifies their Company Market Share and secures their place among top contenders.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increase in Outbreaks of Foodborne Illnesses

3.2.1.2 Globalization of Dairy Trade

3.2.1.3 Increased Consumption of Milk and Dairy Products

3.2.1.4 Stringent Safety and Quality Regulations

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Inadequate Supporting Infrastructure in Developing Economies

3.2.2.2 High Cost of Dairy Testing

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Technological Advancements in Testing Industry

3.2.3.2 Increased Adoption of Dairy Testing

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Lack of Harmonization of Food Safety Standards

3.2.4.2 Time-Consuming Testing Methods

3.3 Impact of Gen Ai on Food Safety

3.3.1 Introduction

3.3.2 Use of Gen Ai on Dairy Testing Market



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1 Raw Materials

4.3.2 Dairy Processing Mills

4.3.3 Marketing and Sales

4.3.4 End-Users

4.4 Technology Analysis

4.4.1 Key Technologies

4.4.1.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (Pcr) Technology

4.4.1.2 Near-Infrared Spectroscopy (Nirs) Technology

4.4.2 Complementary Technologies

4.4.2.1 Blockchain Technology

4.4.2.2 Cloud Computing

4.4.3 Adjacent Technologies

4.4.3.1 Environmental Monitoring and Control System

4.5 Ecosystem Analysis/Market Map

4.5.1 Demand Side

4.5.2 Supply Side

4.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.7 Patent Analysis

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

5.3 Revenue Analysis

5.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

5.4.1 Market Ranking Analysis

5.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

5.5.1 Stars

5.5.2 Emerging Leaders

5.5.3 Pervasive Players

5.5.4 Participants

5.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

5.5.5.1 Company Footprint

5.5.5.2 Regional Footprint

5.5.5.3 Product Type Footprint

5.5.5.4 Test Type Footprint

5.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Start-Ups/Smes, 2024

5.6.1 Progressive Companies

5.6.2 Responsive Companies

5.6.3 Dynamic Companies

5.6.4 Starting Blocks

5.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking, Start-Ups/Smes, 2024

5.6.5.1 Detailed List of Key Start-Ups/Smes

5.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Start-Ups/Smes

5.7 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics, 2024

5.8 Brand Comparison

5.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends

5.9.1 Product Launches

5.9.2 Deals

5.9.3 Expansions



6 Company Profiles

SGS Institut Fresenius

Bureau Veritas

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc.

Tuv Sud

Tuv Nord Group

Als Limited

Asurequality

Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation

Romer Labs Division Holding

Symbio Labs

Neogen Corporation

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Certified Laboratories

Agrolab Group

Dairy One

Fare Labs

Lactanet

Doctors' Analytical Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Cvr Labs Private Limited

Lilaba Analytical Laboratories

Tentamus

Microbial Research Inc.

Envitro Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Apex Testing and Research Laboratory

Opal Research and Analytical Services

