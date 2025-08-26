Aircraft Sensors Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Honeywell, Safran, and TE Connectivity Strengthen Aerospace and Sensor Markets with Advanced Navigation, Connectivity, and Avionics Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Sensors - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Aircraft Sensors Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Aircraft Sensors. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The publisher's 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 21 Aircraft Sensors Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Aircraft sensors are electronic components designed to monitor, control, and process information related to temperature, pressure, vibration, altitude, and fluid levels across aircraft cabins, engines, and fuel systems. These sensors play a crucial role in ensuring precise flight control and enhancing situational awareness for both pilots and ground support systems. Examples of such sensors include the total air temperature probe, angle of attack probe, and pitot-static pressure system - each strategically located around the aircraft. These feed data into digital instrument systems (like glass cockpits), where onboard computers process the information, apply corrective actions, and present it on the pilot's flight displays.



Aircraft sensors are utilized to detect and respond to physical or electrical signals inside and outside the aircraft. Most aircraft sensors function by converting physical inputs into readable electrical signals. For safe and efficient aircraft operation, it is vital to receive feedback on a variety of flight conditions and the operational status of various systems and equipment. A broad set of sensors constantly monitors these parameters, sending real-time data to flight computers for analysis and subsequent display to the pilot.



Key Players



Key players in the Aircraft Sensors market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top Three Companies Analysis

Honeywell International Inc.



Honeywell International Inc. is a global technology and manufacturing leader offering diverse products across multiple sectors, including aerospace solutions. Their navigation and sensors division produces accelerometers, magnetic sensors, radio frequency monitoring sensors, and inertial measurement units for both commercial and military applications. With manufacturing facilities spread across regions like the US, Australia, and Canada, Honeywell's broad geographic footprint and robust product portfolio reinforce its market dominance.



Safran



Safran specializes in aerospace and defense equipment, with a strong focus on aircraft equipment and AeroSystems. Their product offerings include advanced avionics, navigation systems, fuel flow sensors, and landing gear monitoring solutions. Safran's presence in the UAV segment and its emphasis on sensor systems for operational diagnostics highlight their innovative approach to maintaining industry leadership. Their comprehensive product portfolio and strategic market positioning drive Safran's growth in both civil and military aviation segments.



TE Connectivity Ltd.



TE Connectivity Ltd. designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions primarily for the transportation sector. Their sensor offerings encompass automotive and commercial applications, supported by 13 manufacturing facilities globally. TE Connectivity's strong presence in the sensor market is bolstered by their innovative product developments and strategic expansion into emerging markets. This positions them as a formidable player, catering to demanding industry needs through a diversified sensor product portfolio.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Extensive Use of Sensors for Data Sensing

3.2.1.2 Innovations in Micro-Electromechanical System Technology

3.2.1.3 Shift Toward Modern Warfare Techniques

3.2.1.4 Rising Demand for Geological Surveys

3.2.1.5 Increase in Demand for New Aircraft Worldwide

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Need for Frequent Calibration of Sensors

3.2.2.2 High Cost of Advanced Sensors

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Rapid Adoption of IoT in Aviation

3.2.3.2 Need for Wireless Sensors in Structural Health Monitoring

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Cybersecurity Risks

3.2.4.2 Complex Integration with Modern Avionics

3.3 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.4 Value Chain Analysis

3.5 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5.1 Oems

3.5.2 Private and Small Enterprises

3.5.3 End-users

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Infrared Sensors

3.6.1.2 Accelerometers

3.6.2 Complementary Technologies

3.6.2.1 Autonomous Systems

3.6.2.2 Wireless Communication Systems

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Avionics Systems

3.6.3.2 Aircraft Maintenance Management Systems

3.7 Impact of Ai

3.7.1 Introduction

3.7.2 Ai Adoption in Commercial Aviation



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Technology Trends

4.2.1 Wireless Sensor Networks and Miniaturization

4.2.2 Multi-Function and Multi-Parameter Sensing

4.2.3 Electric Advanced Fiber Optic Sensing

4.2.4 Multi-Sensor Pod Systems

4.2.5 Advanced Sensor Materials

4.2.6 Fly-By-Wire and Autonomous Flight Systems

4.3 Impact of Megatrends

4.3.1 3D Printing

4.3.2 Artificial Intelligence

4.3.3 Predictive Maintenance

4.4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Innovations and Patent Analysis



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2020-2025

5.3 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

5.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

5.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

5.5.1 Stars

5.5.2 Emerging Leaders

5.5.3 Pervasive Players

5.5.4 Participants

5.5.5 Company Footprint

5.5.5.1 Region Footprint

5.5.5.2 End Use Footprint

5.5.5.3 Application Footprint

5.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

5.6.1 Progressive Companies

5.6.2 Responsive Companies

5.6.3 Dynamic Companies

5.6.4 Starting Blocks

5.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking

5.6.5.1 Detailed List of Start-Ups/Smes

5.6.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Start-Ups/Smes

5.7 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.8 Brand/Product Comparison

5.9 Competitive Scenario

5.9.1 Product Launches

5.9.2 Deals

5.9.3 Others

5.10 Customer Analysis: Supplier & Oem Procurement Behavior

5.10.1 Engine Oems

5.10.2 Airframe Oems

5.10.3 Tier-1 System Integrators



6 Company Profiles

Honeywell International Inc.

Safran

Te Connectivity Ltd.

Meggitt plc

Ametek Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Woodward

Rtx

Thales

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

The Bosch Group

Trimble Inc.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Eaton Corporation

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Stellar Technology

Amphenol Corporation

Tdk Corporation

Ultra Precision Control Systems

Vectornav Technologies LLC

Emcore Corporation

Aerosonic

Sensor Systems LLC

Circor Aerospace

Futek Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

