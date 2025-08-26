Smart Buildings Market Report 2025: Smart Buildings to Deploy 14.7bn Sensors by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Buildings Market: 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Smart Buildings research suite provides in-depth analysis and evaluation of how hardware and software service providers are reimagining smart building solutions as living ecosystems, using Internet of Things (IoT) and AI.

The suite includes a data deliverable, sizing the market and providing key forecast data across 61 countries and three market segments - Commercial, Industrial, and Residential. It also includes a Market Trends and Strategies document, which gives a complete assessment of the key trends, challenges, and recommendations for stakeholders. Collectively, they provide a critical tool for understanding this rapidly emerging market; allowing building automation vendors, IoT vendors, energy consumption management vendors, and smart building vendors to shape their future strategy.

Key Statistics

486.7m - Total smart building deployments by 2030

14.7bn - Total smart building sensor deployments by 2030

$170.6bn - Total smart building revenue by 2030

2025-2030 - Forecast period

Key Features

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the smart buildings market; accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders.

In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the smart buildings market; accompanied by key strategic recommendations for stakeholders. Market Dynamics: Insights into key trends and market expansion challenges within the market; addressing challenges posed by the highly technical nature of smart building systems, as well as ongoing consumer and building manager fears regarding security, privacy and the future impacts of industry 5.0. It analyses economical drivers (energy costs from energy consumption and carbon emission tracking, and net zero goals driving energy efficiency) as well as technological drivers (smart technology such as IoT technologies and digital transformation) within the market. Our Smart Buildings market research also includes a regional market growth analysis on the current development and segment growth of the smart building market in 61 countries; providing a future outlook.

Insights into key trends and market expansion challenges within the market; addressing challenges posed by the highly technical nature of smart building systems, as well as ongoing consumer and building manager fears regarding security, privacy and the future impacts of industry 5.0. It analyses economical drivers (energy costs from energy consumption and carbon emission tracking, and net zero goals driving energy efficiency) as well as technological drivers (smart technology such as IoT technologies and digital transformation) within the market. Our Smart Buildings market research also includes a regional market growth analysis on the current development and segment growth of the smart building market in 61 countries; providing a future outlook. Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The business overview of smart building service providers includes forecasts for total revenue for smart building technologies, split by commercial, industrial, and residential sectors.

The business overview of smart building service providers includes forecasts for total revenue for smart building technologies, split by commercial, industrial, and residential sectors. Competitor Leaderboard: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 18 network operators, via the Competitor Leaderboard.

Market Data & Forecasts

The market-leading research suite for the Smart Buildings market includes access to the full set of forecast data of 48 tables and over 33,000 datapoints.

Metrics in the research suite include:

Smart Building Deployments

Smart Building Sensors Deployed

Smart Building Sensor Hardware Revenue

Smart Building Platform Revenue

Smart Building Market Value

These metrics are provided for the following key market verticals:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

The Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:

Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics; displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics; displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard. Country Data Tool: This tool allows users to look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

This tool allows users to look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar. Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool.

Users can select and compare countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool. What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions via five interactive scenarios.

Market Trends & Strategies Report

This report evaluates the global market for smart buildings. It considers the key technical differences between legacy and smart technology, and the challenges in bridging the gap between them going forwards. It also analyses different business models for deploying smart buildings and their pros and cons.

Furthermore, it includes the ultimate Key Takeaways and Strategic Recommendations for the smart buildings market; summarising all its analysis.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

This market study includes a Competitor Leaderboard report, which provides detailed evaluation and market positioning of 18 smart buildings vendors. The vendors are positioned as established leaders, leading challengers, or disruptors and challengers, based on product and capability assessments.

The Competitor Leaderboard for Smart Buildings includes the following key players:

ABB

Avnet

Bosch

Carrier Global Corporation

Cisco Systems

Delta Controls

Hitachi

Honeywell

Huawei

IBM

Intel

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Telit Cinterion

Verdigris Technologies

Boldyn Networks

This report is centred around the Competitor Leaderboard; a vendor positioning tool that provides an at-a-glance view of the competitive landscape in a market, backed by a robust methodology.

